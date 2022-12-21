Britney Spears Wellness Concerns Unfounded, New Report Claims

As of late, there have been some distressing rumors about Britney Spears' well-being. But, as TMZ reported, these appear just to be rumors. This speculation has emerged over a year after Spears' conservatorship officially came to an end.

In recent days, Spears' fans have been speculating that something is off with the singer. Various theories have suggested that Spears is possibly missing, in trouble, or dead. Some have even shared concerns that she's been posting old content on her Instagram page, a sign that troubled them during the height of the Free Britney movement. At one point, Spears even told her fans that she was going to New York City. However, when no photos emerged of her in the city, fans grew even more concerned.

On Wednesday, TMZ set the record straight. Sources told the outlet that Spears only told her fans that she was going to New York City to throw them off, presumably in an attempt to maintain her privacy regarding her actual location. Instead of a trip to the Big Apple, Spears and her husband, Sam Asghari, have been vacationing in Mexico. Additionally, the photos and videos that she has been posting on Instagram lately were taken during this trip instead of being old content.

Another matter that caused concern amongst her fans related to her parents, Jamie and Lynne Spears. The pair were seen arriving in Los Angeles on Dec. 14, which led Spears' supporters to question whether they were in town because something was going on with her. Instead, they were in town to attend their granddaughter's (the daughter of their son Bryan Spears) Christmas recital. So, it appears as though Spears is doing just fine.

Amid this speculation, the Daily Mail published an interview with her father, Jamie, who opened up about his daughter's former conservatorship ordeal. During the interview, Jamie referred to the conservatorship as a "great tool" and stated that he's unsure whether his daughter would still be here if she wasn't placed under the conservatorship in the first place. He said, "Not everybody's going to agree with me. It's been one hell of a time. But I love my daughter with all my heart and soul. Where would Britney be right now without that conservatorship? And I don't know if she'd be alive. I don't."