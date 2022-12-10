Britney Spears' Husband Sam Asghari Speaks out Amid Concerns for Her Social Media Behavior

Sam Asghari is responding to concerns about Britney Spears' recent social media posts and absence from public appearances. "Social media can be traumatizing. Sometimes it's good to take a break," Asghari wrote in several postings on his Instagram Stories. "She has her voice and is a free woman." The posts appeared following a second deactivation of Britney's Instagram account on Dec. 6, followed by a reactivation on Dec. 8. Additionally, Asghari explained why he hadn't shared very many photos of Britney recently, writing, "I have respect for her privacy and I protect it at all times... Out of respect for her privacy, I don't post her 247. I ask for permission if I ever do." Asghari explained that she doesn't attend many red carpets he appears on because she does not enjoy public appearances after a lifetime of being in the spotlight. "For my job I have to attend many events. It would be my honor if she joins. For her, those things are not fun. They're [hectic] and full of stress," he wrote. "Specially since she's been doing these things since 8 years old. Plus she already slayed every single one she has been to."

"I've always respected and supported her privacy with everything I've had. I ask of you supportive and protective fans to do the same," Asghari continued, urging fans not to harass her about her online activities. "Sometimes being overprotective can cause more stress and damage." According to some fans, the pop star isn't actually in control of her social media. On Dec. 2, Britney celebrated her 41st birthday by posting a picture of her sister, Jamie Lynn, after months of feuding between the siblings. Britney captioned a series of photos of Jamie Lynn, including one of her holding a guitar, writing: "It's my b-day, but you're my heart, so I'm thinking about you … congratulations on being so brave, inspiring, and showing guts and glory in your show !!! You ain't alone…if anybody knows what that feels like…I get it. My baby sister !!! I love you!!!!" She tagged Jamie Lynn in the post. Due to Britney's negative remarks about her sister in recent years amid the dismissal of her longtime conservatorship, some wonder if she posted the video.

Additionally, her Instagram account mysteriously disappeared in November after Asghari asked her to appear on his Instagram Live video. When her husband asked if she wanted to appear on camera, she was lying in bed, out of frame, next to her husband, who was chatting with over 4,000 fans on Instagram Live. The actor asked the singer if she would mind if he showed her. She replied, perplexed: "Show me what?". "On the Live," Asghari responded. "What are you talking about?" the pop star asked, and Asghari clarified, "Can I turn the camera on you? "I don't need to see anything, I know!" Britney shot back. "But you're always live," he reminded her. "I'm always live!" she agreed before adding, "I have nothing to say. I don't want to talk to them right now. This is what's called Instagram Live, but we're ending it now. So have a good night," said Asghari as the call ended. Britney's account disappeared days after the interaction, according to Daily Mail. The reason for its sudden disappearance was not explained. Earlier on Ashgari's Instagram stories, when watching a video of Goldie Hawn walking down the street, she appeared to be less reserved as she gushed over the actress. Neither Britney nor her representatives have commented publicly on the theories and rumors.