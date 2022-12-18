Britney Spears' Father Jamie Sits for Interview Defending Conservatorship

Over a year after Britney Spears was officially freed from the confines of her conservatorship, one of her former conservators, her father Jamie Spears, is speaking out on the subject. Jamie spoke with the Daily Mail about being his daughter's former conservator and explained that he felt he was doing what was best for the singer. He even said that he believes that he helped save Britney's life by putting her under a conservatorship.

Jamie addressed putting Britney under the conservatorship in the first place. He said that he knows not everyone will agree with that decision. However, he added that he's unsure whether Britney would still be here if she hadn't been under a conservatorship. Jamie told the Daily Mail, "Not everybody's going to agree with me. It's been one hell of a time. But I love my daughter with all my heart and soul. Where would Britney be right now without that conservatorship? And I don't know if she'd be alive. I don't." He went on to refer to the conservatorship as a "great tool," adding, "Without it, I don't think she would have got the kids back."

Jamie went on to discuss Britney's relationship with her two sons, Sean and Jayden, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline. He said that both he and Britney had a good relationship with the children and that he owes that largely to the conservatorship. While Britney previously said that it felt like she was "in prison" during this time, Jamie claimed that they had "good times" as a family, saying, "We could take the kids to Europe. They didn't miss time with their mother. They didn't miss time with their father. Not many people knew that. The main purpose was to get Britney back with her kids in a comfortable relationship."

Even though Jamie opened up about the conservatorship during this interview, he did not touch upon some of the more serious allegations posed by Britney surrounding the issue (including that she was being spied on and prevented from having more children and getting married). Although, he did say that "most people don't have a clue what the truth is," including Britney's own attorney.

"The media has not heard the truth. They've heard the allegations from Britney," Jamie alleged. "I don't mind taking that beating because I know it's not true, and because I don't want to start something else. For my daughter to end up going further down the hole than she had been."