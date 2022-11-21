Britney Spears' Awkward Interaction With Husband Sam Asghari on Instagram Raised Some Eyebrows

Britney Spears's Instagram account mysteriously vanished after her husband, Sam Asghari, requested her to appear on his Instagram Live video. The "Baby One More Time" singer was laying in bed, out of frame, next to her hubby, who was chatting with over 4,000 fans on the Livestream when he asked if she wanted to appear on camera. "Can I show you?" the actor asked the singer. "Show me what?" Spears, who seemed perplexed by the request, replied. "On the Live," Asghari responded. "What are you talking about?" the pop star asked, to which Asghari clarified, "Can I turn the camera on you?"

"I don't need to see anything, I know!" Spears shot back. "But you're always live," he reminded her. "I'm always live!" she agreed, before adding, "I have nothing to say. I don't want to talk to them right now. This is what's called Instagram Live, but we're ending it now. So have a good night," Asghari said while wrapping up the call.

Days after the interaction, Daily Mail reported that Spears' account disappeared. There was no explanation for why it suddenly disappeared. Before she denied her husband's request, she appeared to be in a chattier mood on her Ashgari's Instagram Stories as she gushed over Goldie Hawn while watching a video of the the actress walking down the street.

She captioned a black and white photo of Hawn: "What a BABE !!! She's fucking God to me…she looks identical to Kate !!! My first time meeting Kate was in Amsterdam…I didn't meet her, I just saw her…It was halloween and I was a stupid angel !!! I made my halo out of a fucking hanger with aluminum foil…My makeup artist was the devil…We left and the whole crew ended up at a bar … and guess who walked out as I was walking in…Kate !!! She was wearing the coolest jacket I've ever seen !!! Shocked as hell the devil and I at the exact same time were like HOLY SHIT !!!"