Britney Spears Says She's Not 'Sure' She Was 'Present' at Sam Asghari Wedding

Six months into being Sam Ashgari's wife, Britney Spears is reflecting on the day she said "I Do." In a now-deleted Instagram post, the 40-year-old "Baby One More Time" singer gave insight into her mental state on the day of her wedding. "Wow I got married this year not sure I was honestly that PRESENT because I haven't had real consciousness in 3 years," she wrote, per Page Six. "There was a lot of talking and SPEAKING at the party !!! Not for me, unfortunately because when you can't breathe your body cant relax enough to speak !!!" After revealing she is doing better with breathing and taking things in, she added, "Its been a while for me !!! I CAN NOW...I just hope my family breathes well today !!!"

Spears and Ashgari wed at their home. Celebrity attendees included Madonna, Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez, and Donatella Versace. None of her family were in attendance amid her nearly 14-year conservatorship came to an end. Since then, Spears has spoken out at length about the alleged control she was under from her father, and how her mom and sister sat idle. The family remains estranged.

Asghari and Spears met on the set of her 2016 "Slumber Party" music video. "I was like, 'He was really cute, this guy was really cute,' so I called him," the "Circus" she shared in a 2017 radio interview. "He's just a really fun, funny person."

Since then, the pair have been open about wanting their own family. Ashgari is a personal trainer turned actor who made his film debut this year.

Spears has been married twice. Once to Jason Alexander. She infamously married background dancer Kevin Federline. The show have two teenage sons together. Her relationship with her sons has been contentious at times as well, with Spears admitting she doesn't feel respected as their mother.