Britney Spears Posts Another Topless Photo Along With Thoughts on ‘Exposing’ Skin

Britney Spears got serious about embracing her body with a pair of recent Instagram posts. In a message on Friday, the pop star said she felt "happier" when she was "heavier" compared to the times she was trying to stay slim. On Monday, Spears returned to Instagram to share a topless photo, alongside a long statement about her feelings on "exposing my skin." These new revealing posts come after her father, Jamie Spears, announced plans to step aside as conservator of his daughter's estate.

The Friday post included a pair of selfies, one older than the other. It is "really weird" how when Spears tries to "slim down," it starts with her legs, then her stomach, then her face, she wrote. "And that's when I know I’ve actually lost weight," Spears wrote. "When you swipe to the second pic you can actually really see how slim my face is but I’m not so sure I like it."

Spears went on to note that in the "old days," heavier women were "considered more attractive to men because it was a sign of wealth." She continued, "I have a couple of throwback dances... from this summer where I looked heavier but it's weird cause I think I was happier!" Next, she apologized for the "shallow talk of weight... but it is what it is."

Spears was not done talking about her body image. On Monday, she shared a pair of new topless photos, with her hands covering her breasts so she could share the pictures on Instagram. In the caption, Spears said she did not get a boob job and is not pregnant. She had "books in these pics because I devoured food." The "Womanizer" singer went on to share her thoughts on "exposing my skin."

"In my opinion, it’s quite twisted the immediate response of when any woman is hot and they want to shed a layer... no... I’m not talking in a strip club or a performance... just on a practical scale of being in your car and realizing you’re wearing a stupid long sleeve shirt in the summer," Spears wrote. "The immediate reaction to any woman who does this after shedding a layer is DAMN I FEEL BETTER... therefore you think you look better!"

Spears noted that sometimes she didn't "look so great" when shedding a layer during a performance, but it still felt great to her. However, she thought performing "made me too self-conscious about my body and that's not attractive." As for why she is open to exposing her body now, Spears noted how she was "born into this world naked" and feels the "weight of the [world] has been on my shoulders and it's made me view myself that way!"

"I wanted to see myself in a lighter way... naked... like the way I was born and to me looking back at my pictures when I shoot it’s insane the psychology in seeing myself in my purest form gives evidence that pain... hurt... tears... and heavy burdens aren’t who I am," Spears continued. "I am a woman... a beautiful... sensitive woman who needs to look at myself in my purest form!!! No... I’m not going to do topless pics for the rest of my life cause that would get boring but it sure as hell helps when you need to be enlightened." Next, Spears gave another shout-out to the Free Britney campaign, calling the comments from fans after her previous topless posts "really f— funny."

On Thursday, Jamie's attorneys surprisingly filed court documents stating his intentions to step down, even though Jamie believes there are "no actual grounds" for removing him. "Nevertheless, even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests," the documents read.

Spears' attorney Mathew Rosengart said his team was "disappointed" that Jamie's filing included "shameful and reprehensible" attacks on his daughter and others. Rosengart also plans to continue an investigation into how Jamie and others handled Spears' estate in the past 13 years since the conservatorship was established. "In the interim, rather than making false accusations and taking cheap shots at his own daughter, Mr. Spears should step aside immediately," Rosengart said.