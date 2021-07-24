Britney Spears Continues Expressing Her Freedom With Surprising Topless Photo on Instagram

✖

Britney Spears is flaunting her freedom in another Instagram post. This time, instead of using some of her sharp words, the singer opted to pose topless in her backyard by one of the trees. She paired her all-natural look with a pair of some short denim shorts. Many of the "Toxic" singer's 32.3 million followers jumped into her comments, sharing their shocked reactions. Singer Tinashe responded to the photo saying, "BRITNEYYYYY" excitedly.

The post comes after Britney's recent wins in court, granting her a bit more freedom as she continues to wage war against her family in the ongoing conservatorship battle. In her latest testimony, Spears doubled down on her requests for the court to investigate her father Jamie Spears, and his motives behind staying as the main conservator of her multi-million dollar estate and personal affairs. She also told the court that she would sue her own family members if she could due to the treatment she's faced throughout the 13-year arrangement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

Following another post where the star called out her sister for betraying her by performing some of her songs at a 2017 show, the singer shared a few more posts explaining how important hope is at this point in her life. "So what do you guys do to keep your dreams alive ???? Just curious cause at this point I'm not sure it's a good idea to listen to advice from some people," she started on Thursday.

"Yesterday I realized all my tennis shoes were gone ... I like them because I dance three hours most days and my feet hurt so I put tennis shoes on so my feet feel nice ... well all of mine are old so I ordered four new pairs and they came in five weeks ago but they were all too big so I've been without them for a long time !!!! So when I woke up yesterday and remembered I had none I pulled a Carrie Bradshaw and ordered a bunch of new shoes online!!!! My assistants HUMBLING APPROACH why don't you just see what you can find in your closet DID NOT WORK ANYMORE ... I chose to BLOW and guess what ... my feet are soaring these days."