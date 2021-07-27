Britney Spears Shares Sparkly NSFW Photo Amid Conservatorship Battle

✖

If anyone is not paying attention to Britney Spears' conservatorship battle right now, the singer likely caught them on Monday night. Spears posted two topless photos of herself on her Instagram page — first on Friday, July 23 and then again on Monday, July 26. In the second one, Spears even used bright sparkles to keep the photograph safe for work.

Spears used only emojis to caption her two topless photos this weekend on Instagram. Both of them were taken outside, apparently on a stone patio beneath the shade of an old tree. Spears wore light denim shorts unbuttoned at the waist. Besides her jewelry, she did not seem to be wearing anything else. Fans praised her for this bold new look and assumed that this was some kind of silent cry for freedom from her conservatorship.

In between the two eye-catching photos, Spears posted a photo of Michael Faudet's 2015 book Dirty Pretty Things. She had it open to a page reading: "Kindness. Do you know what really turns me on? What I find incredibly sexy? Kindness."

Spears has been in the news for months thanks to the documentary Framing Britney Spears, which outlined her treatment by the media in the early-2000s and her conservatorship arrangement since then. Spears is usually unable to say much about the conservatorship publicly, but on June 23 she testified in court for all the world to hear.

According to a report by Yahoo News, Spears described her treatment as "conservatorship abuse" over the last several years. She said that she was put on the strong psychiatric medication Lithium against her will, and forced to keep an IUD despite her personal wish to "have a baby." Her father, Jamie Spears still retains an alarming amount of control of Spears' life, business and finances.

"So I said 'life goes on' in one of my recent posts but it's always easier said than done," Spears wrote in another recent post apparently addressing the conservatorship. "In that moment that's what felt was the easiest to say but I think we all know that I will never be able to let go and fully move on until I've said all I needed to say... and I'm not even close!!!! I was told to stay quiet about things for so long and I finally feel like I'm just getting here."

Spears is taking more legal action if not to dissolve the conservatorship, then to remove her father from control. She has a new attorney and a new request in consideration at court. There's no word on when the next steps might be taken.