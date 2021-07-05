Britney Spears' Mom Vents About 'Pain' Over Ongoing Conservatorship Drama

✖

Britney Spears' mother Lynne Spears said there is a "lot of pain" involved in the pop star's conservatorship. Spears has been under conservatorship since 2008, with her father Jamie Spears as co-conservator. Lynne, who does not often comment about her daughter's situation, made the remarks last month during a brief interview with The New Yorker journalists Ronan Farrow and Jia Tolentino.

Lynne was "fastidiously polite" when she spoke with the journalists and refused to give detailed answers about the conservatorship. She spoke on the phone in a "whisper" and said she would have to hang up immediately if another member of the Spears family walked into the room she spoke from. "I got mixed feelings about everything," Lynne, 66, said. "I don’t know what to think... It’s a lot of pain, a lot of worry." Lynne later told the reporters she is "good... I'm good at deflecting" in a "wryly" manner.

Spears, 39, spoke out about the conservatorship herself during a tense June 23 court hearing. In her statement, she asked that the 13-year conservatorship end. The "Toxic" singer said she is depressed and believed Jamie and members of her management team "should be in jail." The conservatorship has given them "too much control," she claimed. She also claimed she does not have control over her reproductive rights and is not allowed to marry.

After Spears' testimony, a representative for Jodi Montgomery, the temporary conservator of Spears' person, said Montgomery has been a "tireless advocate" for Spears. Montgomery's attorney also said that Spears' right to marry and have children should not be affected by the conservatorship. "If Britney needs any assistance with either, Ms. Montgomery has and will be there to provide any assistance needed to Britney," the statement read, reports Entertainment Tonight. "Britney’s choice to marry and to start a family have never been impacted by the conservatorship while Ms. Montgomery has been conservator of the person."

Jamie also asked for an investigation into Spears' claims, according to court documents obtained by ET. Her father said Spears' claims are "serious allegations regarding forced labor, forced medical treatment and therapy, improper medical care, and limitations on personal rights."

In the statement, Jamie said it was "critical" for the court to confirm Spears' testimony and take action. "Either the allegations will be shown to be true, in which case corrective action must be taken, or they will be shown to be false, in which case the conservatorship can continue its course," the statement continues. "It is not acceptable for the Conservators or the Court to do nothing in response to Britney’s testimony."

Although the judge in the case denied the request to remove Jamie as co-conservator, there was still a major change last week. Bessemer Trust asked to step down as co-conservator, claiming they believed Spears was voluntarily in the conservatorship. The judge approved the request the following day, and the court will hear the petition during a July 14 hearing.