Britney Spears Reportedly Runs out of Gas Late at Night on Highway, Police Respond

Britney Spears needed the assistance of the California Highway Patrol. TMZ reports the 40-year-old singer was driving and ran out of gas on Tuesday, July 12, while on a busy California highway, and the police were called. The incident occurred when police were notified that her car was gas-less, per an official report obtained by the media outlet. CHP was notified of a white Mercedes blocking the third lane of the southbound 101, north of Balboa Blvd. Officers arrived to find the "Baby One More Time" singer sitting in the back of a Good Samaritan passerby's car in the lane beside her car. While there, Spears reportedly "related to the officers her vehicle ran out of gas."

Spears had to get in the back of the car while Highway Patrol "would help push the vehicle to a safe location off the freeway at Balboa Boulevard," the report notes. An officer in the front seat steered the vehicle off. "Once in a safe location, Mrs. Spears related she was OK and thanked CHP officers for the help. Officers waited with Mrs. Spears until private assistance arrived," the report reads, noting that her husband, Sam Ashgari, arrived a short while later.

This isn't Spears' first incident regarding driving in recent months. In March, she was reportedly ticketed by the agency for driving at an "unsafe speed for prevailing conditions."

The Crossroads star has been on a high in recent months. She wed Ashgari in a private ceremony at her home last month. The two met in 2016 on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video. Since then, Ashgari has branched out into an acting career.

In a recent chat with Good Morning America about his role as a SWAT officer in the new film Hot Seat alongside Mel Gibson, he opened up about married life with the pop icon. "I have to wear this thing now," he says pointing to his ring finger with a smile in his first TV interview since their at-home nuptials. "It's just surreal, man. It's been a minute. It was way overdue for us and we imagined this being a fairytale and it was. And we only had like 50-70 people, and it was [a fairytale]. We wanted to just celebrate and that's what we did."