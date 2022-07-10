Britney Spears Lashes out at the Unauthorized Documentaries and Specials About Her Legal Fight

Britney Spears has called the number of documentaries and TV specials about her a form of extreme exploitation for personal gain. The 40-year-old addressed the issue in a since-deleted Instagram post on July 9 via TMZ. She blamed her homeland for mistreatment over the years, writing, "I feel like America has done a wonderful job at humiliating me."

According to Spears, during her conservatorship, she had to walk to her car when arriving at the airport so the paparazzi could take photographs. However, she was picked up in a golf cart after returning from a romantic honeymoon with her husband, Sam Asghari. The newlywed claimed she only received a cart because "they knew they were gonna take my pic, so they so lovingly brought it for the first time in 20 years."

Spears also expressed anger over Hulu, Netflix, CNN, et al., making documentaries and specials about the singer without any permission from her. She pointed out that other celebrities have not received the harsh press she did without their consent, including Will Smith, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Lopez, and Halle Berry.



Regarding the media attention she is receiving now, Spears added, "I've never felt more bullied in my life in this country it's insane ... and come on, seriously, is it honestly legal to do that many documentaries about someone without their blessing at all??!" She claimed most of the documentaries focused on what led to the conservatorship rather than what she experienced during it, which was far worse than what was portrayed.



The "Toxic" singer said she was angry to learn that the documentaries were claiming to provide her with assistance. Spears noted how they dredged "up that much negative footage and do hour specials claiming it's 'HELPING ME.'"



She explained that people thought the specials helped end her 13-year conservatorship when her actions did."I just want to know how are all these people saying it helped me when I feel by with just my mouth and my WORD and what I said in my testimony to the judge!! THAT said it all...that would be ENOUGH."



According to the pop star, she attributed a large amount of the blame not to a specific person but the entirety of the United States. "America...this nation has been one thing and one thing only to me-a bully," she wrote at the end of her statement, noting the country has never taken any action to protect her. "...and come on, seriously, is it honestly legal to do that many documentaries about someone without their blessing at all??!"



While Spears' conservatorship ended last year, the situation is still unresolved. She and her legal team continue to pursue her father, Jamie Spears, to make him accountable for the hardships she experienced during his guardianship, TMZ reported.



Jamie has claimed that his daughter has spread lies about him on social media and wants her to give a deposition. Spears may soon have the chance to speak her truth, as she landed a $15 million deal with Simon & Schuster to write a tell-all book. An insider said the publisher won the contract with Spears in February after competing with several companies, adding that the deal was "the biggest of all time, behind the Obamas."