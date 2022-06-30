Sam Asghari Reflects on Newlywed Life With Britney Spears

Sam Asghari is making a name for himself in Hollywood. Aside from being the husband of Britney Spears, Asghari plays a SWAT officer in the new film Hot Seat, which stars Mel Gibson. While promoting his new film, he opened up about married life to the pop star. "I have to wear this thing now," he says pointing to his ring finger with a smile in his first TV interview since their at-home nuptials. "It's just surreal, man. It's been a minute. It was way overdue for us and we imagined this being a fairytale and it was. And we only had like 50-70 people, and it was [a fairytale]. We wanted to just celebrate and that's what we did."

The wedding came less than a year since Spears was free from her nearly 14-year legally binding conservatorship. At a court hearing regarding why she wanted to no longer be within her conservatorship, Spears spoke of her desire to be a wife and mother, alleging that her father was forbidding her to do so. When asked how his new wife is doing, Asghari said, "She's great, she's doing great, she's my wife." Regarding finally being married, Ashgari said, "It hasn't hit me yet – it hasn't – the husband thing hasn't hit me yet.

He credits Spears with helping him mold his new career. "I didn't really get noticed until my wife gave me this platform to work with so I'm always appreciative of that," he gushed. "But let's not take away from the fact that I've been working hard and I was already acting. I don't take any opportunity that I have for granted. And I really try to stay positive with everything that is happening…Just being in a relationship with someone that has achieved so much, so many great things at such a young age kind of gives me the understanding of all of the little things that I'm going to accomplish, or the big things."

Asghari says Spears is his No. 1 fan and cheerleader. "She says, 'Go, go get it.'"