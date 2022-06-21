Britney Spears' Father Jamie Reportedly Attempting to Challenge Daughter's Claims Amid Instagram Absence

Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears is reportedly attempting to challenge claims his daughter has made on social media. Amid the pop star's Instagram absence, her dad is said to be circling his legal team to have her deposed over allegations of abuse and misconduct she has voiced against him in past social media posts. According to TMZ, Jamie Spears' attorneys have filed legal documents to challenge Spears' claims, which include specific accusations that she was "forced to give 8 tubes of blood for medical treatment, was forced to participate in therapy and was not allowed to own pain-reliever meds."

The outlet states that Jamie states all of Spears' allegations are relevant to accusations that he abused his role as her conservator. This is something both Spears and her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, insist took place. Jamie also added that Rosengart has refused to agree to a deposition, arguing that Jamie's effort was "another tactic to bully, harass and intimidate his daughter -- his own daughter." Notably, TMZ previously reported that Rosengart has already filed legal paperwork that states Jamie has also been avoiding a deposition. The lawyer added that he'd even be happy to travel to Louisiana, where Jamie resides, to make it happen.

Jamie's new court filing comes roughly seven months after Spears' longtime conservatorship officially ended on Nov. 12, bringing to an end more than a decade of the singer not being legally allowed to make certain types of autonomous decisions for herself, including those regarding her health and finances. "As of today, effective immediately, the conservatorship has been terminated as both the person and the estate," Rosengart said outside the courthouse, per CNN, after the ruling was made. "This is a monumental day for Britney Spears. What's next for Britney, and this is the first time this could be said for about a decade, is up to one person, Britney."

Rosengart later came out and called for Spears' father, Jamie, to be investigated for how he managed his daughter's conservatorship over the years. "I used to be a federal prosecutor, now I'm just a private attorney," Rosengart stated, according to Vulture. "I don't have criminal investigative powers. What happens [from] there will be up to law enforcement." Rosengart went on to accuse Jamie of giving himself a massive salary for being Spears' conservator. "He took a salary from the estate," the lawyer claimed. "He took a percentage of his daughter's earnings in Las Vegas and otherwise."