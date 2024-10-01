Britney Spears Burns off Hair and Eyebrows in 'Really Bad' Fire Accident

Britney Spears revealed this week that she was involved in a "really bad" fire accident earlier this year, burning her hair, eyebrows and eyelashes in the process. She shared a video to her Instagram Story on Monday detailing the painful moment from six months ago when she was burned by her fireplace.

"I was in my room and I turned the fire on and all of a sudden, it blew up in my face," Spears, 42, said in the video. "The times it's done it before, I quit so I always get my security to come in and light it for me because I was scared it was going to blow up."

"This time, I just threw the whole thing in there and it blew into my face and took all my eyelashes off and my eyebrows," she continued. "And see this baby hair? These baby bangs? This is from six months ago. It fizzled all my hair."

Britney Spears reveals she had a fire-related accident 6 months ago which burnt off her eyebrows, eyelashes and part of her hair. pic.twitter.com/l7ruZbxx9k — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 30, 2024

She explained that she thought she needed to go to the hospital. "The person I was with would not wake up, and I thought I'd have to go to the emergency room because my face was on fire." She said she feared her face could have severe burns because "it hurt to just touch" her face. After "six or seven hours" of discomfort, she said she took three Tylenol, "which is like a really, really big deal for me. IT's like a f-ing Vicodin or something. But I took three and finally I went to sleep."

The mom of two did not share whether she needed medical attention but did say she's feeling better now. "It was really bad, but all is good now," she said. "It happens."

It's not Spears' first close call with fire. In 2020, her home gym infamously caught fire and burned, something she detailed in an Instagram video. "I'm in my gym right now. I haven't been in here for, like, six mnths because I burnt my gym down. Unfortunately," she said at the time. "I had two candles, and, yeah, one thing led to another, and I burnt it down. So, I'm in here and we only have two pieces of equipment left."

She recounted the incident in December 2023, sharing photos of the charred remnants on Instagram. "I walked past the door to the gym and flames, BOOM !!!!!!" Spears wrote at the time. "By the Grace of God the alarm went off after that and yippee hoorah nobody got hurt. Unfortunately, now I have only two pieces of equipment left lol and a one-sided mirror gym!!!!"