Britney Spears Fires Security Team After Ex-Husband Crashes Wedding

Britney Spears reportedly made an understandable move after her ex-husband Jason Alexander crashed her wedding to Sam Asghari on Thursday. Spears fired her entire security team and replaced them with a new group, sources told TMZ Tuesday. Alexander was allegedly armed with a knife and live-streamed his attempt to break into Spears' property during her wedding. Alexander faces a felony stalking charge.

Spears fired her security team "quickly" after Alexander breached her security, reports TMZ. Alexander, who was married to Spears for 55 hours in January 2004, made it inside Spears' home, reaching the second floor. He demanded to meet the singer, but he never made contact before he was arrested.

Alexander, 40, was in Ventura County court Monday. He was charged with felony stalking, and misdemeanor counts of trespassing, vandalism, and battery. He pleaded not guilty, reports the Associated Press. Spears' attorney, Mathew Rosengart, said the stalking charge comes from repeated incidents in the past. "He's going to – I hope, and I pledged my support – be very vigorously prosecuted," Rosengart told reporters. "It's a very serious matter. This was more than just a quote 'wedding crash.' This was an intrusion."

The judge also issued a restraining order, requiring Alexander to keep at least 100 yards away from Spears for three years. Alexander's bail was set at $100,000 and the next hearing is scheduled for Wednesday. Alexander was assigned a public defender, Matthew Terry, who did not respond to the AP's request for comment.

Rosengart, whom Spears hired in the last weeks of her conservatorship battle, previously issued a statement thanking law enforcement for their quick response in arresting Alexander. "I want to thank Sergeant Cyrus Zadeh, Detective Ken Michaelson, and the Ventura County Sheriff's Office for their prompt and good work and look forward to working with law enforcement to ensure Alexander is aggressively prosecuted and hopefully convicted, as he definitely should be," Rosengart said. "This was an outrageous security breach, which I am livid about, but fortunately, Britney is safe, and she was a stunning and happy bride."

Spears and Asghari married in front of a small gathering of friends, with none of Spears' family in attendance. Madonna, Selena Gomez, and Paris Hilton were among the guests. Spears' mother Lynne congratulated her daughter on Instagram. "You look radiant and so happy," Lynne wrote in response to one of Spears' wedding posts. "Your wedding is the 'Dream' wedding! And having it at your home makes it so sentimental and special! I am soooo happy for you! I love you!"

Sources close to Asghari and Spears also told TMZ they signed a prenuptial agreement. They reportedly signed the document to protect Spears' fortune in case anything goes south between them. Spears reportedly has an estimated $60 million net worth.