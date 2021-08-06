Britney Spears' Father Jamie Attempted to Cancel Her Recent Hawaiian Vacation Amid Court Battle

✖

Britney Spears is doing everything she can to remove her father Jamie Spears from the conservatorship she's been under since 2008, and her new Mathew Rosengart asked a Los Angeles court on Thursday to expedite a hearing on whether to remove James Spears, Britney’s father, as conservator. The current date of the hearing is September 29, but Rosengart argues in the filing that "every day that passes is another day of avoidable harm and prejudice to Ms. Spears and the estate."

"Although a two-month wait for a hearing on the petition may not seem significant in the context of 13 years, Ms. Spears should not be forced to continue [to] feel traumatized, lose sleep, and suffer further," the filing continues. "Every day matters." Not only is Spears' mental state at stake, but a significant chunk of her fortune as well. According to the filing, Spears is being forced to pay $1.3 million for her father's legal fees, on top of the $16k per month he pays himself from her fortune. That is $2k more per month than he doles out for Spears per month, but that's not all. Rosengart also revealed that Jamie tried to bar Spears from taking her July vacation to Hawaii, citing cost.

The new court filing also includes a comment from Spears' mother, Lynne Spears, who has rarely spoken out during the conservatorship battle. She is quoted as saying Jamie is "incapable" of putting Spears' interests above his own. "If Mr. Spears truly had the best interests of his daughter in mind, consistent with his obligation as a fiduciary to elevate her interests above his own, he would resign, today," the filing reads.

In a court filing late last month, Spears and Rosengart nominated Jason Rubin, an experienced certified public accountant, to replace Jamie as the conservator of Spears' estate. If Rubin is approved, he would manage Spears' estate and have power of attorney. Jodi Montgomery, the conservator of Spears' personal care, later filed a document also endorsing Rubin, noting that he is "eminently qualified" to replace Jamie. Montgomery also claimed Spears' doctors believe it is "not in the best interest" for Spears to have Jamie continue serving as her conservator.

Spears also wants Rubin "because he's not just a regular CPA, but a forensic investigator CPA," a source close to the situation told PEOPLE. Rubin will "go back" through Spears' financial records to see how the pop star's money has been spent in recent years. "Britney's determined to find out if her funds have been misused," the source said.