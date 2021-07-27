Britney Spears' Dad Made Massive Sums of Cash off Her Concerts, According to Legal Docs

✖

Britney Spears and her new attorney are pushing for the pop star's father to be removed altogether from her conservatorship, presenting to the court in new documents that claim that Jamie Spears has been taking financial advantage of his daughter while forcing her to undergo certain treatments and drug regimens that are not in her best interest.

Former federal prosecutor Matt Rosengart claims in new documents obtained by TMZ that Jamie is ill-equipped to handle Britney's finances, saying his family "struggled financially under his leadership and filed for bankruptcy in 1998." Quoting Forbes in the legal docs, Rosengart notes that despite what his client has earned throughout her successful career, Britney's net worth is "shockingly low."

Looking further into Jamie's finances over the past 13 years of Britney's conservatorship, the documents claim he has made $16,000 a month plus $2,000 a month for office expenses. He also got 1.5% of the gross revenues from her Vegas residency, which brought in $137.7 million, making Jamie's cut at least $2.1 million. Jamie also allegedly got 2.95% from Britney's 2011 Femme Fatale tour, which is an estimated $500,000.

The documents claim also that Britney's current situation is "traumatizing, insane and depressing" after her life was upended by the conflict she had with her father. The two don't speak, and the "Womanizer" artist's attorney described their relationship as "venomous" which "impairs Ms. Spears's mental health, her well-being, and her ability to pursue and continue with her extraordinary career."

The documents also address Britney's health at the onset of her conservatorship 13 years ago as opposed to where she is now. "Since receiving professional medical care at the outset of this conservatorship over thirteen years ago, Ms. Spears is clearly in a different place now, and she has been for many years," the documents explain. "The entire world has witnessed Ms. Spears working tirelessly -- with astonishing dedication, precision, and excellence -- as a musical artist and performer, an exceptional earner for Mr. Spears (and others) who had a financial interest in making sure she would continue to work and perform."

Britney has spoken out against her father in court, telling a judge last month that she thought her family should be in "jail" due to their role in her conservatorship. She said of her father, "The control he had over someone as powerful as me, as he loved the control to hurt his own daughter 100,000 percent."