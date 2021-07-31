Britney Spears Talks Burning Bridges in Latest Salvo on Instagram Amid Conservatorship Fight

✖

During her ongoing conservatorship battle, pop icon Britney Spears has continued to speak her truth on Instagram. It has been an insightful look into the singer's state of mind, and one of her latest posts proves that she isn't going down without a fight. Spears shared a graphic to her Instagram grid that read "If standing up for yourself burns a bridge, I have matches. We ride at dawn," alongside the caption "BOW WOW WOW YIPPIE YO YIPPIE YAY !!!!"

Lately, Spears has been using her Instagram account to call out people who have wronged her lately, especially her father and her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears. "For those of you who choose to criticize my dancing videos ... look I'm not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think!!!!" Spears wrote.

"I've done that for the past 13 years ... I'd much rather share videos YES from my living room instead of onstage in Vegas where some people were so far gone they couldn't even shake my hand and I ended up getting a contact high from weed all the time ... which I didn't mind but it would have been nice to be able to go to the mother f------ spa !!!!" Spears continued. "And no I'm not gonna put on heavy makeup and try try try on stage again and not be able to do the real deal with remixes of my songs for years and begging to put my new music in my show for MY fans ... so I quit !!!!"

Spears also addressed some issues that she had with her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, and how deeply the conservatorship has held her back for the past thirteen years. "I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes!!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply!!!!" Spears wrote. "This conservatorship killed my dreams ... so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill ... yet people still try!!!!"

Spears ended her fiery rant by assuring her followers that she is going to keep doing her thing, no matter what the haters say. "People try to kill hope because hope is one of the most vulnerable and fragile things there is!!!! I'm gonna go read a mother f—ing fairy tale now!!!!" Spears concluded. "Psss if you don’t want to see my precious a-- dancing in my living room or it’s not up to your standards ... go read a f—ing book !!!!!"