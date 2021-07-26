Britney Spears Reveals Who She Wants to Replace Her Dad Jamie in Conservatorship

✖

Britney Spears' newly appointed lawyer Matt Rosengart has reportedly filed documents revealing who the pop star wants to replace her father Jamie Spears as her conservator. Rosengart is asking the court to name Jason Rubin to manage the conservatorship of Spears' estate, reports TMZ. Rubin is a certified public accountant with decades of experience.

Rosengart and Spears believe Rubin's experience makes him the perfect candidate to handle Spears' contracts and business affairs. If Rubin is approved, he would have financial authority to manage Spears' estate, according to the documents obtained by TMZ. He would also have powers of attorney to make health care decisions and manage Spears' real estate. Spears and Rosengart also want Rubin to prosecute civil harassment restraining orders, according to TMZ.

The documents reveal that Spears has cash assets at $2,730,454 and non-cash assets at $57,666,398. TMZ notes this is likely not Spears' full finances, as there are also Morgan Stanley accounts and homes valued at $8,455,483, according to the documents. A hearing on the request to bring in Rubin was scheduled for Dec. 13. Spears plans to attend in person, according to the documents.

There were other moves in Spears' conservatorship case on Monday, reports NPR. Judge Brenda Penny ordered that Jodi Montgomery, who serves as the conservator of Spears' person, will remain in her position until Oct. 8. Penny also accepted the resignation of Bessemer Trust, the financial company that was at one point going to serve as a co-conservator of Spears' estate.

Back on July 14, Penny approved Spears' request to hire her own attorney in the case, and she quickly picked Rosengart, a former federal prosecutor. Rosengart and his legal team's first major move was to ask Perry to change the current conservatorship. Spears appeared at that hearing via phone, making more shocking allegations against her father. She said she wanted to "charge my father with conservatorship abuse" and called for an "investigation into my dad." She claimed the conservatorship allowed Jamie to "ruin my life."

Spears spoke out about the conservatorship in court for the first time during a hearing late last month. During her testimony, Spears said she was depressed and was lying to the world by presenting a happier version of herself. "I thought, just maybe if I said that enough, maybe I might become happy because I've been in denial. I've been in shock. I am traumatized. You know, fake it till you make it," she told the court in June. "But now I'm telling you the truth, OK. I'm not happy. I can't sleep. I'm so angry, it's insane and I'm depressed. I cry every day."