Britney Spears' Doctors Press Court to Remove Father Jamie From Conservatorship

Jodi Montgomery, the conservator who oversees Britney Spears' personal care, said the singer's doctors also believe her father, Jamie Spears, should be removed as conservator to her estate. Montgomery filed new court documents on Thursday, days after Spears' new attorney, Matt Rosengart, filed documents formally asking Judge Brenda Penny to replace Jamie with certified public accountant Jason Rubin. Montgomery became one of Spears' conservators in 2019, 11 years after the conservatorship began.

In the new documents, Montgomery wrote that it is Spears' best interests for Jamie to be replaced, reports TMZ. Spears' medical team also believes Jamie should be removed. "Because the paramount concern for this conservatorship is doing what is in the best interest of the conservatee [Spears]," Montgomer "hereby joins Conservatee in the removal petition," reads the document, obtained by Radar Online. Montgomery also voices support for Rubin to become the conservator of the estate because he is "eminently qualified" and "understands his duties and obligations to act in the best interests of" Spears.

Montgomery's motion later notes that Spears' "medical team agrees that it is not in the best interest" of Spears for Jamie to stay as Spears' conservator of the estate. The judge has not ruled on the motion.

While Spears has accused her father of abusing his position as conservator overseeing her finances, she has reportedly been pleased with Montgomery's work. "Britney is doing well. She is excited to see how everything is moving forward. She is happy that Jodi is pushing back against Jamie's claims," a source close to the Spears family told PEOPLE on July 12. "She feels like Jodi is very supportive."

Montgomery's attorney, Lauriann Wright, also told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month that Spears asked her to "continue to serve" in her role as conservator of her person, following Spears' bombshell testimony about her father on June 23. Montgomery has "no plans to step down," Wright said, adding that Montgomery "remains steadfastly supporting Ms. Spears in every way she can within the scope of her duties as a conservator of the person." In another statement, Wright said Montgomery's "sincere personal wish that Britney continues to make meaningful progress in her well-being so that her conservatorship of the person can be terminate."

Other legal documents that surfaced this week allege that Jamie took financial advantage of his daughter while overseeing her estate. Rosengart claimed Jamie was not well-equipped to handle Spears' finances, noting that the Spears family "struggled financially under his leadership and filed for bankruptcy in 1998," according to documents obtained by TMZ. Rosengart said Spears' personal net worth is "shockingly low," despite her successful Las Vegas residencies and tours. In the documents, Rosengart described Spears' relationship with Jamie as "venomous," which "impairs Ms. Spears's mental health, her well-being, and her ability to pursue and continue with her extraordinary career."