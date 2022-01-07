Britney Spears Celebrates Her ‘Free Woman Energy’ With Series of Nude Photos

Britney Spears is feeling free as ever! The pop music icon tested the limits of Instagram’s standards on Thursday by sharing two completely nude photos of herself. Spears, 40, is still celebrating the end of her 13-year conservatorship and finally being able to make decisions on her own. The conservatorship was established in 2008 and finally came to an end during a court hearing in November 2021.

“Free woman energy has never felt better,” Spears wrote on Wednesday, alongside two mirror selfies. In both pictures, Spears wore only white stockings. She added heart and flower emojis to cover the exposed parts of her body that would have led to Instagram taking the picture down. She locked the post so fans couldn’t comment, but over 1.3 million followers liked the post in the first three hours since it was published.

A short time later, Spears also posted a video of herself posing in a pink two-piece bathing suit. “This is my first high-waisted bathing suit ever… my fiancé likes it but I’m not sure… It’s crazy cool cause you can adjust it high or low,” she wrote. The video was set to Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez’s “Dakiti.” She also kept the comment section locked.

The fiancé Spears referred to in the second post is Sam Asghari, her boyfriend since 2016. Spears and Asghari confirmed their engagement in September 2021, as her battle to end the conservatorship neared its end. Asghari proposed with a ring designed by Forever Diamonds founder Roman Malayev. “The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication, and love expressed to them,” Asghari’s manager, Brandon Cohen, told PEOPLE in September.

Before her nude post, Spears published a video from a Los Angeles restaurant she visited Wednesday night. She gushed about the experience in a caption, even writing about mistaking a stranger for Julia Roberts. “I will say it was one of the most magical experiences of my life and I will never forget it,” she wrote.

One possible reason why Spears may have stopped allowing fans to comment on her posts is that she still gets negative remarks from trolls. On Wednesday, she apologized for indulging but reminded everyone that she hasn’t been able to do the things she loves for 13 years. Some of the comments she saw on past posts were “absolutely hateful.”

“I mean I had my first glass of red wine last weekend,” Spears wrote Wednesday. “I’ve waited 13 years… That’s long enough!!! The sarcasm of me me me… my family taught me well by their actions… to be selfish and love thyself… play on!!! In a world where we all have the right to speak… drive… buy alcohol… party… have cash… I apologize for INDULGING in front of the masses… and dancing a touch slower!!! I mean what was I thinking?? Nobody’s perfect!!! Pss… Yes, I read the comments and people are absolutely hateful.”

Spears’ younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears has also been the target of hateful comments, especially since Spears publicly criticized her during the conservatorship battle in court last year. In a recent post, Jamie Lynn noted that she is used to the hate, but a recent comment targeting her daughter was too much for her. “You mate not love me, and that’s fine, but this shouldn’t be tolerated under any circumstances much less about innocent underage children,” Jamie Lynn wrote, reports BuzzFeed.

Spears also unfollowed her sister. Jamie Lynn referenced the roller-coaster 2021 in her post on New Year’s Eve. “Dear 2021, You tried your damnedest… bless your heart,” she wrote. “Hoping 2022 brings nothing but healing, love, peace, and happiness to you all wishing every a safe and Happy New Year.”

On Jan. 3, Spears appeared to respond with her own post about the end of 2021, which included a black and white photo of a little girl giving the middle finger. “Let’s watch what we say to our years… 2021 tried its hardest… bless its heart??????????” she wrote. “Why no… it’s more like be careful 2022 doesn’t show up and bite us all in the a— and leave saying bless your hearts!!!!! Be safe… healthy… and kind my friends… our world needs it.”