Former RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Jiggly Caliente has died at 44.

Her death was confirmed by her family in a statement posted on her Instagram account.

The family did not release a cause of death; however, just Thursday, the Season 4 RPDR star had a significant portion of her right leg amputated “due to a severe infection.”

The beloved drag queen passed away this morning at 4:42 AM, while surrounded by her family and friends.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Bianca Castro-Arabejo, known to the world and cherished by many as Jiggly Caliente,” the statement read. “A luminous presence in the worlds of entertainment and advocacy, Jiggly Caliente was celebrated for her infectious energy, fierce wit, and unwavering authenticity.”

Caliente competed on RPDR twice—once on season 4 and once on Drag Race All Stars—and was also the main judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race Philippines. She also played recurring character Veronica Ferocity on FX’s 2018 drama series Pose.

“She touched countless lives through her artistry, activism, and the genuine connection she fostered with fans around the world,” her family wrote. “Her legacy is one of love, courage, and light. Though her physical presence is gone, the joy she shared and the space she helped create for so many will remain forever. She will be deeply missed, always loved, and eternally remembered.”