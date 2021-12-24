Britney Spears’ Dancer Reveals Star’s Confrontation With Brother During Tour Over Alleged Controlling Behavior

Now that Britney Spears conservatorship is over, more people who worked for the pop icon are speaking out about the alleged control and abuse they witnessed Spears be under due to her management and close family keeping an eye on her. The Framing Britney Spears documentary appears to have opened pandora’s box for more to finally reveal their truth and not be afraid to speak. Now, a former background dancer for Spears is speaking out. He claims he was let go from multiple tours without warning due to random drug and alcohol tests. He also cites an argument he witnessed Spears have with her brother after she discovered he banned her background dancers from hanging out with her.

Anthony Garza, who worked Spears on her Onyx Hotel Tour in 2004 and appeared in her “Live From Miami” Showtime special, revealed in an Instagram post on Dec. 23 that Britney’s brother, Bryan Spears, was infamous for canceling her plans with friends so that she would be “home alone” with nothing to do between concerts.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We were told from the beginning that everyone would be drug tested and to keep [our] communication minimal with Britney,” Garza claimed in a long post. “They told us ‘If Britney asks if you have plans… you don’t.’ ‘If Britney asks you to go somewhere …you can’t.’”

He recalls one specific evening in New York when Spears wanted to hang out with the crew. He says Bryan called with a different story. “Britney’s brother told us plans were canceled and Britney would be spending the evening with family, and that if Britney called don’t answer,” he wrote. “We didn’t go and we didn’t answer and Britney sat home alone.”

Spears confronted the dancers for standing her up, only to discover that Bryan was the culprit. She was livid and let loose on her brother. “She was livid yelling at her brother ‘You can’t control me’ and such,” the choreographer claimed in his social media post. “She made her brother apologize to us.”

The account comes after dozens of staffers have participated in several documentaries regarding the singer’s conservatorship. Spears father was in control for 13 years. A judge recently relinquished custody of Spears.