Britney Spears’ Dad Is Seeking More Money From Her

Britney Spears’ dad, Jamie Spears, is seeking more money from the pop star, following her release from his conservatorship. According to Variety, Jamie recently filed legal documents petitioning the court to “confirmation, authorization and direction” for Spears’ estate to pay the attorneys who are “participating in proceedings concerning Jamie’s ongoing fiduciary duties relating to winding up” the conservatorship. Throughout the 13-year conservatorship, Spears’ was legally required to pay all of Jamie’s legal bills, including when she fought him in court to have her conservatorship dissolved.

“Prompt payment on account of Jamie’s attorneys’ fees is necessary to ensure the Conservatorship can be wound up quickly and efficiently to allow Britney to take control of her life as she and Jamie desire,” reads a portion of the petition, which Variety obtained. “Jamie stepped up to protect his daughter in 2008 and stepped into the role of Co-Conservator when Britney was unquestionably incapacitated and victimized by persons seeking to take advantage of her incapacity,” the filing continues, adding that he “dedicated himself to protecting his daughter’s health and her estate as he has done her whole life while keeping opportunistic and wholly self-interested parties at bay.”

Spears’ post comes weeks after her longtime conservatorship officially ended on Nov. 12, bringing to an end more than a decade of the singer not being legally allowed to make certain types of autonomous decisions for herself, including regarding her health and finances. “As of today, effective immediately, the conservatorship has been terminated as both the person and the estate,” Mathew Rosengart, Spears’ attorney, said outside the court, per CNN, after the ruling was made. “This is a monumental day for Britney Spears. What’s next for Britney, and this is the first time this could be said for about a decade, is up to one person, Britney.”

Rosengart later came out and called for Spears father, Jamie, to be investigated for how he managed his daughter’s conservatorship over the years. “I used to be a federal prosecutor, now I’m just a private attorney,” Rosengart stated, according to Vulture. “I don’t have criminal investigative powers. What happens [from] there will be up to law enforcement.” Rosengart went on to accuse Jamie of giving himself a massive salary for being Spears’ conservator. “He took a salary from the estate,” the lawyer claimed. “He took a percentage of his daughter’s earnings in Las Vegas and otherwise.”