Jamie Lynn Spears Claims She’s ‘Extra Thankful’ for Her Family This Year in Wake of Sister Britney Spears Legal Fight

Jamie Lynn Spears was in a grateful mood this Thanksgiving. The actress took the time to share her thoughts in a touching Instagram post. “Feeling extra thankful this year. Hope everyone has a very HAPPY THANKSGIVING!” She captioned a series of photos of her with her husband and two children in front of a tree. Spears held 3-year-old Ivey Joan, who she shares with her husband Jamie Watson. She shares 13-year-old Maddie Bryan Aldridge with ex-fiancé Casey Aldridge. As usual, Spears shielded her children’s faces to protect their privacy. One photo showed the family enjoying a park picnic in Louisiana.

Spears’ journey has not been easy, which makes her even more appreciative of each holiday. She revealed in her memoir Things I Should Have Said that her father Jamie stopped speaking to her when she told her family that she was pregnant with her daughter at 16. She claims he pulled her out of school with aid from her management when she was a star on the hit show Zoey 101. Spears’ phone was also taken away from her to prevent the news from leaking.

The Sweet Magnolia’s star also said that she was told that keeping her baby would end her career. She was told that an abortion was an option and that she could take a pill to get rid of the baby. Spears said her father also tried to send her off to “Mercy Ministries,” a home for unwed mothers in Tennessee. While there, her daughter was to be given away for adoption. To prevent such, she ran away from her family, with minimal support from her loved ones and her management team.

Whether or not the little sister of Britney Spears spent Thanksgiving with her famous family is unknown. Her mother, Lynn, was spotted at LAX ahead of the holiday and told the paparazzi that she was hoping to be reunited with her children for the holidays. The family has been estranged amid Britney’s conservatorship battle where the “Baby One More Time” singer has blasted them for not being supportive of her fight to end the legal control under her father’s constant watch.