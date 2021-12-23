Britney Spears’ Dancer Reveals Star’s Confrontation With Brother During Tour Over Alleged Controlling Behavior

One of Britney Spears’ former dancers has come forward to reveal the pop star once had a confrontation with her own brother, during a tour, over his alleged controlling behavior. Anthony Garza is a professional dancer and choreographer who worked with Spears a number of times, including back in 2005 for her Onyx Hotel Tour. Garza recently took to Instagram to share an alleged incident wherein Spears engaged in a heated clash with her brother, Bryan Spears. According to Garza, Bryan and allegedly been trying to keep Spears from having any interactions with the dancers and other tour personnel.

“We were told from the beginning that everyone would be drug tested and to keep [our] communication minimal with Britney,” Garza claimed in the social media post. “They told us ‘If Britney asks if you have plans… you don’t.’ ‘If Britney asks you to go somewhere …you can’t.’” At one point, Spears invited the dancers to hang out with her at her New York City apartment, but Garza claims Bryan shut that down too. “Britney’s brother told us plans were canceled and Britney would be spending the evening with family, and that if Britney called don’t answer,” he alleged. “We didn’t go and we didn’t answer and Britney sat home alone.”

Being left home alone prompted Spears to confront the dancers, which, Garza claims, led to her discovering that Bryan was behind the canceled plans. “She was livid yelling at her brother ‘You can’t control me’ and such,” Garza claimed to recall Spears saying. “She made her brother apologize to us.” Ultimately, Spears did get to hang out with the crew of dancers, had they all “had a great time.” He added, “She is such a sweet person. She just wanted to hang out and have fun.”

Garza’s post comes more than a month after Spears’ longtime conservatorship officially ended on Nov. 12, bringing to an end more than a decade of the singer not being legally allowed to make certain types of autonomous decisions for herself, including regarding her health and finances. “As of today, effective immediately, the conservatorship has been terminated as both the person and the estate,” Mathew Rosengart, Spears’ attorney, said outside the court, per CNN, after the ruling was made. “This is a monumental day for Britney Spears. What’s next for Britney, and this is the first time this could be said for about a decade, is up to one person, Britney.”

Speaking out for herself, Spears took to Instagram to thank her fans and the #FreeBritney movement supporters for fighting to see her freed from her conservatorship. “Honestly, my voice was muted and threatened for so long, and I wasn’t able to speak up or say anything,” she wrote. “I honestly think you guys saved my life, in a way. 100 percent.”