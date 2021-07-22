How Britney Spears Reportedly Feels About Her Future Amid Conservatorship Battle

✖

While Britney Spears' conservatorship battle is far from over, the "Toxic" singer is starting to feel more optimistic about her future. According to E! News, Spears' new lawyer of her own choosing, Matthew Rosengart, is "moving aggressively and expeditiously to file a petition to remove" her father Jamie Spears as the conservator of her estate. Jamie has been in control of Spears' life and wealth since 2008, but she's finally starting to believe that that could change soon.

"Since Britney spoke out in court, things have changed and become a little bit more relaxed," a source told E! News. "She's gained more independence and control over her life. She feels a big weight has been lifted and that she is free to speak her mind. She is relieved and hopeful about the future for the first time in years."

The insider also revealed that Spears has enjoyed having full control of her Instagram account again. "She's enjoying doing her Instagram posts without any editing," they explained, despite her social media manager's insistence that Spears has always created her own content. "She loves spending time on her dances and being creative. She feels fulfilled and satisfied knowing that she can use her voice however she wants. She can finally do and say whatever she pleases. She feels like she has people in her corner who will fight for her. She doesn't feel so alone and feels that she finally has the support to get what she wants."

Spears has been using her Instagram account to call out people who have wronged her lately, especially her father and her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears. "For those of you who choose to criticize my dancing videos ... look I'm not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think!!!!" Spears wrote on Saturday.

"I've done that for the past 13 years ... I'd much rather share videos YES from my living room instead of onstage in Vegas where some people were so far gone they couldn't even shake my hand and I ended up getting a contact high from weed all the time ... which I didn't mind but it would have been nice to be able to go to the mother f------ spa !!!!" Spears continued. "And no I'm not gonna put on heavy makeup and try try try on stage again and not be able to do the real deal with remixes of my songs for years and begging to put my new music in my show for MY fans ... so I quit !!!!"

Spears also addressed some issues that she had with her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, and how deeply the conservatorship has held her back for the past thirteen years. "I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes!!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply!!!!" Spears wrote. "This conservatorship killed my dreams ... so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill ... yet people still try!!!!"

Spears ended her fiery rant by assuring her followers that she is going to keep doing her thing, no matter what the haters say. "People try to kill hope because hope is one of the most vulnerable and fragile things there is!!!! I'm gonna go read a mother f—ing fairy tale now!!!!" Spears concluded. "Psss if you don’t want to see my precious a-- dancing in my living room or it’s not up to your standards ... go read a f—ing book !!!!!"