Britney Spears Admits She Won't 'Fully Move on Until' She's Shared Everything She's 'Needed to Say'

✖

Following Britney Spears' recent win in court regarding her conservatorship, the pop star has become more vocal about her feelings toward her current arrangement. Spears' posted on Instagram, with a cryptic photo showing lettered beads that read "One Day at a Time" and a caption that says her fans can expect her to continue sharing. "So I said 'life goes on' in one of my recent posts but it’s always easier said than done !!!!!" she wrote. "In that moment that’s what felt was the easiest to say but I think we all know that I will never be able to let go and fully move on until I’ve said all I needed to say … and I’m not even close !!!! I was told to stay quiet about things for so long and I finally feel like I’m just getting here."

The "Toxic" singer most recently set the internet ablaze for calling out her family –– specifically sister Jamie Lynn –– as well as her critics in another fiery post. "For those of you who choose to criticize my dancing videos ... look I'm not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think!!!!" Spears wrote. "I've done that for the past 13 years ... I'd much rather share videos YES from my living room instead of onstage in Vegas where some people were so far gone they couldn't even shake my hand and I ended up getting a contact high from weed all the time ... which I didn't mind but it would have been nice to be able to go to the mother f------ spa !!!!" Spears continued. "And no I'm not gonna put on heavy makeup and try try try on stage again and not be able to do the real deal with remixes of my songs for years and begging to put my new music in my show for MY fans ... so I quit !!!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)



"This conservatorship killed my dreams ... so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill ... yet people still try!!!!" Spears added. She goes on to again share how uncomfortable she was with her portrayal in documentaries like the New York Times' Framing Britney Spears. "I didn't like the way the documentaries bring up humiliating moments from the past ... I'm way past all that and have been for a long time!!!!" Spears continued. "And for women who say it's weird the way I still have hope for fairy tales ... go f--- yourself!!!!! As I said ... hope is all I have right now ... you're lucky I post anything at all ... if you don't like what you see, unfollow me!!!"

Speaking on her sister's previous performances of her songs against her wishes, she said "I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!!," Spears wrote, referencing Jamie Lynn's performance at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards. "My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!!" The Zoey 101 alum responded to her sister's comments with a calm and collected selfie for the gram. "Feeling solid, stable, and still on this beautiful Saturday," she captioned the picture.