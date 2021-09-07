Britney Spears’ Father Jamie Files to End Her Conservatorship

In a major win for Britney Spears’ ongoing legal battles, her father, Jamie Spears, has reportedly asked a judge to terminate her conservatorship. On Tuesday, TMZ reported that Jamie asked a judge to terminate the conservatorship entirely. This update comes weeks after it was reported that Jamie, who is the conservator of the singer’s estate, agreed to step down from the position.

Jamie reportedly filed documents regarding the status of his daughter’s conservatorship case. In those documents, he said that since the judge let Britney hire her own lawyer, there is no legal basis for her to be restricted by the confines of her conservatorship. Her father also noted that Britney requested that her conservatorship come to an end without a medical evaluation. Under California law, there is no basis or requirement that an individual has to undergo such an evaluation to determine that the conservatorship should end, as TMZ noted.

Jamie also shared a statement about this matter in his filing in which he vocalized his support for his daughter’s request for the conservatorship to come to an end so that she can freely make decisions about her own life. “Ms. Spears has told this Court that she wants control of her life back without the safety rails of a conservatorship. She wants to be able to make decisions regarding her own medical care, deciding when, where and how often to get therapy,” his statement read. “She wants to control the money she has made from her career and spend it without supervision or oversight. She wants to be able to get married and have a baby, if she so chooses. In short, she wants to live her life as she chooses without the constraints of a conservator or court proceeding.”

The legal battle concerning Britney’s conservatorship case has been going on for quite some. Things came to a head this past June when Britney spoke out about the conservatorship, which has lasted for over a decade, for the first time in years. The “Circus” singer made several claims about the conservatorship, including that it was preventing her from getting married or having children. While Jamie is not the conservator of her person, he is a conservator of her estate. Although, in mid-August, he did agree to step down as her conservator in court. However, at the time, Jamie’s lawyer said that there were “no actual grounds” for removing him from the position. But, he expressed that he would agree to step down amid the public outcry about the case and due to Britney’s own calls for the conservatorship to end.