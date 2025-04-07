Meghan Markle Celebrates Huge Win With New ‘As Ever’ Line

Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand is growing. The As Ever founder just released a new makeup line.

The Duchess of Sussex launched the first collection on April 2, making it available for sale on AsEver.com and shared a celebratory post to her Instagram Stories. PEOPLE reports the sold out in under an hour after the line went live at 9 a.m. ET.

The Limited-Edition Wildflower Honey with Honeycomb ($28) sold out in less than five minutes. The Suits star shared her reaction to the news in real-time. In all, the line has eight products so far. It was developed in partnership with Netflix’s CPG division, with shipping available across the U.S. and global expansion plans to go into effect soon.

The milestone comes on the heels of her latest Netflix project, a lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan. The show premiered on the streamer on March 4.

New lines will launch seasonally. In her chat with PEOPLE for an exclusive interview in March, Markle said that she was grateful for the response from the brand’s name change and ever evolving ideas.

“There are tons of twists and turns — even with the name,” she said. “I was figuring it out in real time. I appreciate everyone who gave me the grace to make mistakes and figure it out and also to be forgiving with myself through that. It’s a learning curve,” she added. She said the name change happened due to her desire to be able to release a variety of products through the brand.

In an email newsletter to subscribers, she hinted at what was to come with the brand. “As ever started as a sign-off, but today I am thrilled to announce: it is a welcome. Welcome to As ever — more than a brand, a love language,” she said.