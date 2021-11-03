Britney Spears Calls out Mom Lynne in Now-Deleted Instagram Post

Britney Spears calls out her mom Lynn Spears for “secretly ruining my life” in a since-deleted Instagram post. As the “Toxic” singer has finally started coming out of her 13-year conservatorship arrangement with her father, she’s becoming more vocal about the struggles she’s faced behind closed doors. In her latest post, she didn’t hold back, unleashing a verbal wrath against her mom and Lou Taylor, the family’s former spokesperson.

“The moment I SMILE and I realize I haven’t in a very long time!!!! My mom gets so CONCERNED and says ‘you’re acting weird what’s wrong with you???’ I say ‘Hi my name is Britney Spears nice to finally meet you!!!’ Before I go any further, forgive me in advance… It’s been 13 years and I’m a little rusty!!!! It was a family business before .. it’s no longer that anymore !!!! I was BORN today cause I get to smile… so thank you for exiting out of my life and finally allowing me to live mine!!!!” she wrote in the caption.

“Psssss do I know how mean I sound??? Yes I 100 billion percent do!!!! Pssss my dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago… but what people don’t know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea !!!! I will never get those years back … she secretly ruined my life … and yes I will call her and Lou Taylor out on it…. So take your whole ‘I have NO IDEA what’s going on’ attitude and go f––k yourself!!!! You know exactly what you did… my dad is not smart enough to ever think of a conservatorship… but tonight I will smile knowing I have a new life ahead of me!!!” she continued.

https://twitter.com/jakeyoncetv/status/1455689187919810562?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Now that she’s almost free from her former arrangement, the singer says she’s working on a new business venture –– but it may disappoint some fans since it won’t involve any new music. Spears shared via Instagram that she’s working on writing a fictional novel about “a girl who was murdered” and later finds herself in “limbo” as a ghost who needs to see her reflection in mirrors in order to survive. If she wants to get out of limbo, she has a major decision to make. She can either “greet the same people who murdered her or create a whole new life.”