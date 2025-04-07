Comedian Jeff Ross Rushed to Hospital After Stand-Up Performance

Jeff Ross is recovering after an allergic reaction caused the comedian to be rushed to the hospital.

The roast comedian, 59, shared a photo of his extremely swollen lip on Instagram Sunday, revealing that he had experienced his first-ever allergic reaction after eating ice cream.

“ROAST ME. TONIGHT’S SHOW NEAR SAN FRANCISCO MUST GO ON!” the performer wrote in the caption. “Had such a fun opening night performance of @takeabananafortheride up here in Mill Valley, California @throckmortontheatre. Afterwards, me and the band celebrated with some Burata ice cream at a restaurant down the street courtesy of the nice owner.”

Ross continued, “It was delicious. Seriously yummy. But my lips blew up and I spent the entire night in the ER. It was my first allergic reaction ever. I guess that’s pretty remarkable considering I’m constantly shoving whatever food is in front of me into my face.”

Thanking the overnight shift at MarinHealth Medical Center for “only roasting [him] lightly,” Ross concluded, “DESPITE LOOKING LIKE MICKEY ROURKE at the end of The Wrestler… I WILL BE TAKING A NAP AND BACK ON STAGE HERE IN MILL VALLEY NEAR SAN FRANCISCO AT 730pm TONIGHT.”

The comedian, who has taken to the stage for numerous Comedy Central roasts as well as Netflix’s The Roast of Tom Brady, is currently performing his one-man show Take a Banana for the Ride, which addresses his recent battle with cancer.

Jeff Ross attends Netflix Is A Joke Festival: Outside Joke at Hollywood Palladium on May 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Netflix)

Ross revealed last year that he had been diagnosed with cancer, and in an interview with the Minnesota Star Tribune in March, he shared that his treatment had been successful. “I don’t want the show to be maudlin, but I think it’s important to address it,” he told the newspaper about addressing his cancer during his show. “I don’t want people to feel sorry for me. It’s going to be a very empowering and bold statement on how to get through tough times.”

He continued of adding the more heartfelt element to his show, “I went into this a little paranoid, because I don’t want people thinking they’re coming for one thing and then getting something else. There is a lot of roast talk. At the end of the show, I ask for volunteers who want to get roasted. But I haven’t experienced any buyer’s remorse. If anything people say, ‘Oh, that was such a fun surprise. I never saw you like that before.’ That’s been very gratifying to me.”