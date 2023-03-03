Britney Spears Makes Huge Sale on Home

Some good news for Britney Spears. The Crossroads star's Calabasas, California, property has sold for $10 million. Spears brought the home in June 2022, Entertainment Tonight reports. It's a little less than what she initially asked for. The "Oops I Did it Again" singer first listed the property for $12 million after buying it for $11.8 million. Sitting on 11,650-sq.-feet and 1.6 acres, it's a contemporary Mediterranean style with seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a heated pool, a home gym, a movie theater, a wine cellar, and a separate maid's quarters. The home also boasts a 33 ft. high ceiling foyer wrapped in carved stone, arched hallways throughout the house, and custom-made chandeliers throughout the home.

The home purchase came as a surprise for Spears' fans as it sits in close proximity to her ex-husband and father of her two children, Kevin Federline. "Kevin was surprised that in all of California, all the homes for sale, and all of the gated communities that are available, Britney and [husband] Sam [Asghari] decided to choose the same one that Kevin lives in," a source told ET. Spears purchased the home just after she wed Sam Asghari at the Thousand Oaks home they currently live in.

Spears has been dealing with a lot as of lately. Amid her recent social media posts, she's been seen by some onlookers out in public acting strangely. Some of her fans have grown concerned since her conservatorship, which they initially fought to overturn, ended after being legally bound for 13 years.

In early February of this year, PEOPLE reported that an intervention was planned for the pop star. But once she learned of such, things changed.

"Britney has been acting increasingly erratically and those around her have grown more concerned," a source told the publication. "She is often up all night, sleeps during [the] day and has a lot of anger, adding that Spears has been "very difficult" and "absolutely chaotic." The source added: "Everyone had hoped Britney could be convinced to seek treatment before things got any worse, but they knew it wouldn't be easy. She's been going through a lot and has been increasingly combative."