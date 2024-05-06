Gypsy Rose Blanchard Lashes Out at 'The View' Co-Host Sunny Hostin for 'Turning' On Her

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is clapping back at the "weird" remarks The View co-host Sunny Hostin recently made about her boyfriend. The 32-year-old star of Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup responded to Hostin having "turned on" her since she was a guest on the ABC daytime show in a new statement to TMZ Friday.

"Her comments are weird because she was so nice to me on The View. She was so understanding and sweet and wished me nothing but the best," Blanchard said. "Everyone was so supportive. I wonder why she turned on me."

The May 3 episode of The View included a panel discussion about Blanchard's rekindled relationship with former fiancé Ken Urker. Blanchard and Urker met via a prison pen pal program while she was serving time for her role in the murder of her mother, Claudine "Dee Dee" Blanchard. The two got engaged in 2018 but called things off the following year, and Blanchard would eventually go on to marry Ryan Anderson in a 2022 prison wedding after meeting similarly via letter.

Hostin, 55, said during the discussion, "I just don't understand prison love," noting that she has "successful, beautiful girlfriends that can't get a date." Hostin continued of Blanchard, "She killed her mom. I don't know how you then start writing letters to her and then sleep next to her as the husband without one eye open. She killed a loved one. I just don't understand the whole fascination."

Blanchard was released from prison in December 2023, making her first appearance on The View the following month. "[If] you're watching right now, please listen to me [and] heed my words that you are not alone in this situation, there are other ways out. I did it the wrong way," Blanchard said while looking back on her crime and subsequent incarceration.

Last month, Blanchard filed for divorce from Anderson, reuniting not long after with Urker. "After reconnecting earlier this month, we realized that our love for each other is simply undeniable, and life is too short to not take a chance," she told TMZ in April. "We have a history that made for the perfect foundation for a new beginning. We are together and in a wonderful place in our relationship. We know it is going to be a long road ahead but are excited for the future."