Britney Spears' Friends, Family Reportedly Upset by Alleged Canceled Intervention

Britney Spears' family and friends are reportedly angry following a failed intervention for the pop star. In response to growing concerns about Spears' mental health, her husband, Sam Asghari, her manager, an interventionist, and doctors planned to try to get her treatment and confine her to a Los Angeles house for two months, TMZ reported on Feb. 9. Sources told the outlet that "The intervention was long overdue. She is very much a danger to herself and those around her. It's a ticking time bomb. Thank god somebody finally took some steps to do something about it." Another insider also said, "This is 2008 all over again. There is serious fear she is either going to die or kill someone. She is abusing caffeine, Adderall, and anything she can get her hands on. She is not taking her medication, which is essential to stabilize her mood and is unknowingly trying to self-medicate with other substances, which is exacerbating her mental illness." A third source claimed the singer "has unbelievable untreated trauma that with the help of therapists and specialists could put her in a much better place. An intervention is essential to make that happen."

However, a source told Page Six that the intervention never happened because it was deemed "unnecessary. "Unfortunately, there is a lot of hysteria in the media right now, but Britney is fine, and much of this has been overblown and grossly distorted," the insider shared. Originally, the intervention was scheduled for Tuesday, but plans were canceled. TMZ reported that Spears had agreed to meet with a doctor (it is unclear whether this doctor was a therapist or physician), and the meeting "went well." Meanwhile, Spears addressed the speculation surrounding her rumored intervention, assuring fans that she is happy and healthy. "I didn't die, people. I didn't die," Spears emphasized in a clip posted to Instagram on Feb. 10. "I'm here, I'm alive, yeah, I'm very much alive and well, and I've got my fur here," Spears said as she showed off her white shawl in Friday's video. "I'm here. I'm happy, and I'm well, and that's it. That's it. Liberty skip-skip-skip-skip-skip," she signed off.

With the video's caption, the "Toxic" singer again reassured fans that she was doing well. "This week in the news it said that I almost died and that I have a manager and 'doctors'!!!" Spears wrote. "I don't have a management team nor will I ever again in my life !!! I don't have 'medical doctors'!!! I take Prozac for depression and that's about it !!! I'm an extremely boring person !!! "It frustrates me to know that any news outlet would say any of this !!! It's worse than a cruel joke because people actually believe this stuff and all of my efforts in getting better with my little routine of prayer and therapy seems to not count for anything when people can say things that are incredibly wrong !!!" she continued, mentioning the public's continued interest in her life post-conservatorship. "Anyways change of the subject … enough drama … I'm into diamond gowns and funky fashion at the moment !!! Good Morning !!!!!" Spears concluded.

Spears' husband Asghari also recently spoke about his spouse, telling Access Hollywood Friday, "My wife is in full control of her life and will continue to make all decisions involving her care regardless of circumstance." He added, "Speculation on her health is inappropriate and should end immediately." While Asghari confirmed there was no intervention, he did not deny that one was planned. She garnered concern after deleting her Instagram account after being filmed getting upset at a restaurant when people took pictures of her without respecting her privacy. After the police were called to her home, she told fans, "I love and adore my fans, but this time things went a little too far, and my privacy was invaded." She was not in danger, according to authorities. Spears' mental health has been a topic of discussion since her father placed her under a 13-year conservatorship, where he controlled her physically and financially, which led to the creation of the #FreeBritney movement. She was released in November 2021.