Police Called to Britney Spears' House

Police were called to Britney Spears' house this week after the pop star deleted her Instagram. While she has deactivated her account multiple times in the past, TMZ reports that fans were alarmed by her social media silence and reached out to authorities asking for a wellness check. Sheriff's department officers stopped by Spears' home and determined that she is not in any present danger or crisis.

More than a year ago, in Nov. 2021, Spears' controversial longtime conservatorship officially ended, bringing to a close more than a decade of the singer not being legally allowed to make certain types of autonomous decisions for herself, including those regarding her health and finances. "As of today, effective immediately, the conservatorship has been terminated as both the person and the estate," Rosengart said outside the courthouse, per CNN, after the ruling was made. "This is a monumental day for Britney Spears. What's next for Britney, and this is the first time this could be said for about a decade, is up to one person, Britney."

Rosengart later came out and called for Spears' father, Jamie, to be investigated for how he managed his daughter's conservatorship over the years. "I used to be a federal prosecutor, now I'm just a private attorney," Rosengart stated, according to Vulture. "I don't have criminal investigative powers. What happens [from] there will be up to law enforcement." Rosengart went on to accuse Jamie of giving himself a massive salary for being Spears' conservator. "He took a salary from the estate," the lawyer claimed. "He took a percentage of his daughter's earnings in Las Vegas and otherwise."

Notably, back in June 2022, Spears went absent from Instagram, and during that time her father was said to be circling his legal team to have her deposed over allegations of abuse and misconduct she had voiced against him in past social media posts. According to TMZ, at the time, Jamie Spears' attorneys had filed legal documents to challenge Spears' claims, which include specific accusations that she was "forced to give 8 tubes of blood for medical treatment, was forced to participate in therapy and was not allowed to own pain-reliever meds."

The outlet stateed that Jamie states all of Spears' allegations are relevant to accusations that he abused his role as her conservator. This is something both Spears and Rosengart insist took place. Jamie also added that Rosengart has refused to agree to a deposition, arguing that Jamie's effort was "another tactic to bully, harass and intimidate his daughter -- his own daughter." Notably, TMZ previously reported that Rosengart has already filed legal paperwork that states Jamie has also been avoiding a deposition. The lawyer added that he'd even be happy to travel to Louisiana, where Jamie resides, to make it happen.