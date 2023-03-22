Brian Cox's Brash Thoughts on Meghan Markle and the Royal Family Are Making Waves

Succession star Brian Cox spoke bluntly about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the British monarchy in general in a recent interview that has fans buzzing. Cox in near the climax of a sensational performance as Logan Roy on HBO's Succession, but he is also a Scotsman with strong opinions on royalty and civic duty. He told an interviewer from Haute Living that he believes the entire system should be dissolved at this point.

Cox had some sympathy for Markle and Prince Harry in the interview published on Thursday, saying that the royal family should have acknowledged their feelings and cared for them. However, he also suggested that it was unrealistic for Prince Harry or even Markle to expect that kind of compassion from people who have been royalty their entire life. He said: "I find that it's really just so sad that we don't acknowledge our own humanity enough. We don't acknowledge what we've been through on behalf of a family – a ruling family."

Still, Cox felt that both Prince Harry and Markle likely had enough information to expect the treatment they got from the royal family. He said: "That's why, when you look at what's happening with Meghan and Harry, you go, 'Well, Harry, there's an innocence about.' And with her, too. But you can't go into a system where somebody's already been trained to behave in a certain kind of way and then just expect them to cut themselves off."

"I mean, she knew what she was getting into, and there's an ambition there clearly as well – the childhood dreams of marrying Prince Charming and all that s- we see as fantasy that could be our lives in our dreams. I'm a Cinderella person, you know," he went on. Overall, Cox said: "In my opinion, we shouldn't have a monarchy. It's not viable; it doesn't make any sense. It's tradition and all that, they say. I say, 'F- it! Move on!'"

Cox's remarks hit the sweet spot to anger traditional royal admirers as well as fierce defenders of Markle and Prince Harry. On top of that, the current craze for Succession ensured that his remarks would be trumpeted around the world. Here's a look at what commenters on social media had to say about Cox's bold take on royalty.