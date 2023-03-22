Brian Cox's Brash Thoughts on Meghan Markle and the Royal Family Are Making Waves
Succession star Brian Cox spoke bluntly about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the British monarchy in general in a recent interview that has fans buzzing. Cox in near the climax of a sensational performance as Logan Roy on HBO's Succession, but he is also a Scotsman with strong opinions on royalty and civic duty. He told an interviewer from Haute Living that he believes the entire system should be dissolved at this point.
Cox had some sympathy for Markle and Prince Harry in the interview published on Thursday, saying that the royal family should have acknowledged their feelings and cared for them. However, he also suggested that it was unrealistic for Prince Harry or even Markle to expect that kind of compassion from people who have been royalty their entire life. He said: "I find that it's really just so sad that we don't acknowledge our own humanity enough. We don't acknowledge what we've been through on behalf of a family – a ruling family."
Still, Cox felt that both Prince Harry and Markle likely had enough information to expect the treatment they got from the royal family. He said: "That's why, when you look at what's happening with Meghan and Harry, you go, 'Well, Harry, there's an innocence about.' And with her, too. But you can't go into a system where somebody's already been trained to behave in a certain kind of way and then just expect them to cut themselves off."
"I mean, she knew what she was getting into, and there's an ambition there clearly as well – the childhood dreams of marrying Prince Charming and all that s- we see as fantasy that could be our lives in our dreams. I'm a Cinderella person, you know," he went on. Overall, Cox said: "In my opinion, we shouldn't have a monarchy. It's not viable; it doesn't make any sense. It's tradition and all that, they say. I say, 'F- it! Move on!'"
Cox's remarks hit the sweet spot to anger traditional royal admirers as well as fierce defenders of Markle and Prince Harry. On top of that, the current craze for Succession ensured that his remarks would be trumpeted around the world. Here's a look at what commenters on social media had to say about Cox's bold take on royalty.
Surprise
For someone coming through the royal Shakespeare company and The Royal National theatre..you would think he might have had different views..but i guess you tend to forget that help you received once you reach Hollywood 🙄🇬🇧♥️— Glynn Atherton-that's better..lets keep it simple (@crustilye) March 17, 2023
The fact that Cox was willing to openly advocate for the abolition of the monarchy was the most surprising part of this interview for many fans. They pointed out his success within that system and wondered if he had any trouble reconciling it.prevnext
Blame Prince Harry
Why is it 'she knew what she was marrying into' as a narrative?? You could say so did he but it won't matter bc she's the blame for everything. If you've never been a royal, how could you know what it's really like?— IamDSweezy (@IamDSweezy) March 17, 2023
The friend who coached her and then set up her initial date with Harry filled in the gaps on the RF for her. The woman is also a close friend of Harry's so Meghan knew what she was moving towards. She wrongly assumed she'd get in and change them, but it didn't work so she left.— Lia (@TherealLiaHardy) March 18, 2023
Some Markle fans agreed with Cox up to the point where he said that Prince Harry should have known what he was getting into. They did not feel that Markle should have known what her life in England would be like, and some even felt that Prince Harry should have warned her before marrying her.prevnext
Unprecedented
LMFAO!! White guy says Black woman should have known about something that never existed before in history.
https://t.co/VstdZvs8aU via @HuffPostEnt— Kathleen (@KatsNCream) March 16, 2023
On the other hand, many fans thought that it was absurd to blame Markle or Prince Harry because neither could have known exactly what was coming from their marriage. Markle is not only the first woman from the U.S. to marry British royalty but the first Black American woman as well, making their marriage uncharted territory.prevnext
Read 'Spare'
Brian Cox thinks Meghan Markle had an 'ambition' to marry
⚖️" the young man they regarded as a #Spare " !
I wish every hater would sit down & read 📚#Spare
"The one thing that does not abide by majority rule is a person's conscience".— AmazedMotherlessMom in an AmazingWorld (@aMOTHERLESS_MOM) March 16, 2023
#HarperLee 📚To kill a mocking bird.
Defenders of the Sussex family also felt that Cox's perspective might have changed if he had read Prince Harry's recent memoir, where he tells his side of the story in his own words.prevnext
Pro-Monarchy
Does he honestly think other countries are better off? Politics is an ugly, cutthroat business. I think the good of the monarchy far outweighs any drawbacks. It has beauty and grace, things you rarely see in politics.— dg33 (@dg33) March 15, 2023
Brian Cox!!! Monarchy is much more important than you think sir.— Mgt Thompson (@mgt_thompson) March 15, 2023
Megan is not important at all in the scheme of things!
Long may the Monarchy continue.
Many people were surprised by Cox's general anti-monarchy stance and took the chance to explain why they still see value in the system.prevnext
Missing Details
And the BM twisting it as if the man was bashing Meghan whereas is opposite 🤔 OMG BM can be so manipulative the same they did with what Chris Rock said these men both condemning the “the existence of monarchy the royals”— April@“The Tig”💕🥰💕 (@jojokets) March 18, 2023
Cox's quotes were taken out of context by many social media users and reports, so some fans were shocked when they read the actual complete quotes. While critics of Markle happily quoted Cox's criticisms of her, many conveniently ignored his assertion that the monarchy shouldn't exist at all.prevnext
Inferences
He knows this how???? https://t.co/CrtafqqgwG— poppyglum (@Eq5tFpM2eBw9PZi) March 16, 2023
Finally, some fans took issue with Cox's phrasing, which framed some speculations and inferences he made as reliable fact. His assumption that Markle was living out a childhood fantasy by marrying a "prince charming" archetype, for example, did not ring true to everyone.prev