Brian Cox Yelling at 'Succession' Premiere Has Fans Concerned

Brian Cox was overheard yelling on the red carpet at the Succession Season 4 premiere Monday night and it has fans concerned. A video began circulating on Twitter of series actor Fisher Stevens giving an interview that eventually becomes interrupted by Cox's screaming, Logan Roy style. "It's building obviously to an ending," Fisher says, mid-interview, before having to stop and address the situation. "You can hear Brian screaming; Brian is, um, still mad."

"That's Brian screaming," Stevens added, attempting to joke about the incident while appearing visibly uncomfortable. "He's having a good time. He's enjoying his final premiere of the show. Sorry, that was interesting. I wonder who he's screaming at?" Stevens later added, "He's not serious. I don't think he's real. I think he's having fun, right? He's Logan! He can do whatever the f—he wants!"

Notably, the incident caught a lot of people online by surprise, with some being worried and others noting that it feels surprisingly "method" for someone who has been critical of method acting in the past. Scroll down to screen the video, read some of the reactions, and see what Cox had to say when asked about the situation.