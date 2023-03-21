Brian Cox Yelling at 'Succession' Premiere Has Fans Concerned
Brian Cox was overheard yelling on the red carpet at the Succession Season 4 premiere Monday night and it has fans concerned. A video began circulating on Twitter of series actor Fisher Stevens giving an interview that eventually becomes interrupted by Cox's screaming, Logan Roy style. "It's building obviously to an ending," Fisher says, mid-interview, before having to stop and address the situation. "You can hear Brian screaming; Brian is, um, still mad."
"That's Brian screaming," Stevens added, attempting to joke about the incident while appearing visibly uncomfortable. "He's having a good time. He's enjoying his final premiere of the show. Sorry, that was interesting. I wonder who he's screaming at?" Stevens later added, "He's not serious. I don't think he's real. I think he's having fun, right? He's Logan! He can do whatever the f—he wants!"
Notably, the incident caught a lot of people online by surprise, with some being worried and others noting that it feels surprisingly "method" for someone who has been critical of method acting in the past. Scroll down to screen the video, read some of the reactions, and see what Cox had to say when asked about the situation.
"Spin-Off"
what is going on? 😭 him being calm abt it is so in character for hugo. https://t.co/a5Mjqe9lwi— gab (@evermorinkitay) March 21, 2023
"They should make a spin-off miniseries about whatever the f— happened on set this season," one last fan tweeted.prevnext
"Unnervingly Meta"
brian when he realizes he was the method actor all along https://t.co/jDU4zJF7qS pic.twitter.com/9i8PFFf8hy— fran (@francine4k) March 21, 2023
"Succession slowly bleeding into real life in an unnervingly meta way is peak Succession," someone else quipped.prevnext
"Ratatouille"
brian cox is a monster and i stand by that executive decision https://t.co/Y93qCrrUJO pic.twitter.com/d1AGGp2jVe— mal (@britellbitch) March 21, 2023
"At this point Brian Cox is just letting the spirit of Logan Roy steer him around like Ratatouille," another person joked.prevnext
"Method Acting"
the way it's slowly being revealed that everyone on Succession has been "method acting" but especially Brian Cox https://t.co/xTwBl6GjTX— Corey Atad (@CoreyAtad) March 21, 2023
"It needs to be studied why men not only get a pass but are also admired for doing s— like this," somebody offered. "Like ohh we get it 'he's just like Logan Roy' but why is it okay for him being such a c— all the time."prevnext
"Succession Season 5'
i can't stop watching this why is he so embarrassing https://t.co/ojwnC1jQV0— ri KENSTEWY CANON (@hosseiri) March 21, 2023
"Surprise! There will actually be a Succession Season 5 and it will be a 3-episode mini-season centered around whatever was going on at this premiere, one Twitter user joked, in response to the video of Cox screaming. "What a fun time for all!!"prevnext
"Nightmare"
what a genuine nightmare of a person to work with https://t.co/R8CA0ynIyV— ruth (@tomwambswife) March 21, 2023
However, when pressed, Cox seemed to confirm that he was at least a little frustrated, even if some of his outburst was potentially embellished. "There's always this problem with photographers," he said. "They're like go right, right, right, and I was like, get your f—ing s— together!"prevnext
"Just Joking"
I do love how, at times, the production of "Succession" seems to just be "Succession." https://t.co/jXdTYHjjZm— Darren Mooney (@Darren_Mooney) March 21, 2023
Following the outburst, Deadline spoke with Cox, who said that he was "just joking" with the photographers. The outlet added that Cox appeared "bewildered and unfazed that anything had gone wrong."prev