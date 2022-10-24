'Succession' Season 4 Release Date Confirmed in New Trailer

While the scheming Targaryen and Hightower families get the rest of the season off, the Roy family will get back to work in the spring. Before the season finale of House of the Dragon aired on HBO Sunday night, the network showed off the first teaser for Succession Season 4. After the surprising Season 3 finale, Logan Roy's children are now plotting their own rebellion to take him down.

"Everything I try do people turn against me," Logan (Brian Cox) said in the opening moments of the teaser. "I'm a hundred feet tall. These people are pigmies."

Next, the Roy children begin gathering to plot their next attempt at a corporate takeover. "Here they are... the Rebel Alliance," Connor (Alan Ruck) said as his younger siblings gathered. Roman (Kieran Culkin), Kendall (Jeremy Strong), and Shiv (Sarah Snook) are still recovering from their failed revolt in the Season 3 finale, but are undeterred in taking what they believe is rightfully theirs. "We have a song to sing," Kendall is heard saying.

The last moment of the teaser is the most devastating. In the Season 3 finale, Shiv learned that her husband, the bumbling Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfayden) was the one who snitched on her and her brothers. Now, Tom wants to understand if their marriage can survive. "Do you wanna talk about what happened?" he asked her. Based on Shiv's look, she very much does not want to talk about anything with him.

Succession is coming off another strong season and picked up another four Emmys last month. The show won Outstanding Drama Series for the second consecutive year, while Matthew Macfayden won Outstanding Supporting Actor. Creator Jesse Armstrong won Oustanding Writing for a Drama Series for the third straight year. Jeremy Strong, Brian Cox, Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin, J. Smith-Cameron, Sarah Snook, Adrien Brody, James Cromwell, Arian Moayed, Alexander Skarsgard, Hope Davis, Sanaa Lathan, and Harriet Walter all earned Emmy nominations for their Season 3 performances.

The new season could be the penultimate year for the show. During an interview with The Times, executive producer Georgia Pritchett said Armstrong is considering ending the show at Seasons 4 or 5. "I think the maximum would be five seasons, but possibly more like four," Pritchett said. "We're at the end of filming season three, so at this point, Jesse is saying only one more. But that happens every time. We've got a good end in sight."

Succession Season 4 will begin in spring 2023, with a specific premiere date to be announced later. The first three seasons are available to stream on HBO Max.