'Succession' Star Sarah Snook Reveals She Was 'Upset' About How She Learned Show Was Ending

Succession fans weren't the only ones shocked by creator Jesse Armstrong's decision to make the upcoming fourth season its final year. Sarah Snook, whose performance as Siobhan "Shiv" Roy has earned her two Emmy nominations so far, said she was "very upset" after learning the show was ending. While the Australian-born star appeared in dozens of movies and shows before Succession, the series gave her a breakout role.

"I was very upset," Snook, 35, told the Los Angeles Times in a new interview ahead of the Season 4 premiere. "I felt a huge sense of loss, disappointment, and sadness. It would have been nice to know at the beginning of the season, but I also understand not being told until the end because there was still a potential that maybe this wasn't going to be the end."

None of the cast was "emotionally" ready to be done with the Roy family drama, Snook said. They "love each other so much," she said of the cast. "But everything has to come to an end, and it's smart not to let something become a parody of itself."

Last month, Armstrong told The New Yorker that Succession was ending, noting that there is a "promise" embedded in the title. Eventually, audiences will learn who will succeed Logan Roy (Brian Cox) as the head of the Waystar RoyCo media empire. "I've never thought this could go on forever," Armstrong explained. "The end has always been kind of present in my mind. From Season 2, I've been trying to think: Is it the next one, or the one after that, or is it the one after that?"

Shiv's story in Season 4 will arguably be the most interesting. While she works with her brothers Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Kendall (Jeremy Strong) to wrestle control of the company from Logan, Shiv also has to figure out the future of her marriage to Tom Wambsgans (Matthew MacFayden). At the end of Season 3, Tom betrayed Shiv and her brothers, leading many to wonder how Tom and Shiv could possibly continue living with each other.

Nicholas Braun, who plays cousin Greg Hirsch told E! News he learned about the show ending late in Season 4 production. "We had a feeling it could be early on, but Jesse never said, 'This is definitely the end.' I think he was not even totally sure until he started writing some of the later episodes," Braun said. "I think you'll get all the Cousin Greg and Tom you need this season. But of course, I'd play Greg forever if Jesse Armstrong lets me. He's been a great guy to be inside."

Succession debuted in 2018. Although the series hasn't been as big a ratings hit for HBO like The Last of Us or House of the Dragon, the show is an awards magnet. It has won 13 Emmys, including Outstanding Drama Series for its second and third seasons. Succession Season 4 debuts on March 26 on HBO and HBO Max.