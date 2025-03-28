Brian Austin Green Slams Machine Gun Kelly Over Megan Fox Pregnancy Drama

Brian Austin Green is putting Machine Gun Kelly on blast for an apparent DM he sent regarding their mutual ex, Megan Fox.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 51, shared a screenshot of his DMs with the rapper, 34, on his Instagram Story on Thursday, March 27, showing Kelly coming at him for asking when his baby with Fox was due.

“Stop asking when our child is gonna be born. you the FEDS,” Kelly wrote to Green alongside a rat and cop emoji. “Quit calling TMZ and focus on that apology you owe me for speaking my name in public.”

He continued, “You chose the wrong one to f— with mr child actor. go back to cereal commercials.”



Green added numerous laughing emojis over the photo on his Story, writing “I didn’t know ‘child actor’ was something bad.” He joked, “Leo [DiCaprio], careful. He may be coming for you next.”

Later that same day, the “Emo Girl” artist announced the birth of his daughter with Fox, writing alongside a video of his newborn’s hand holding his, “She’s finally here!! our little celestial seed. 3/27/25.”

That same day, Green’s fiancée, Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess, shared a statement to her Instagram Story defending their blended family dynamic. Green shares children Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10 and Journey, 8, with Fox, 38, and is father to 2-year-old Zane with Burgess, 39.

“When kids are in a split household the greatest thing we can do is make them love and feel safe in both homes, like both homes are also friends and share love and communication,” Burgess began.

“We work to always keep our language and experiences positive, and when talking about their other home we always talk about it with love and support,” she continued. “A successful co-parenting relationship starts with communication and respect.”

Burgess added that Green’s children with Fox have been excitedly asking for updates. “Our kids are so excited about the arrival of their baby sister and we are excited FOR them,” the dancer said. “They have been asking us nearly every day of her arrival for about a month now. Naturally when they ask us to find out how mama is doing, we say no problem and do just that.”

“Being a step parent requires (among other things) selflessness, empathy, loyalty, honesty, an open heart and patience,” Burgess continued. “If these are not qualities you consider yourself to have or be able to develop, than [sic] you should ask yourself if you deserve to be in their lives. Because they deserve the absolute best.”