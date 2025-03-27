Megan Fox Welcomes Baby With MGK

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are parents again! Just months after their split, the former couple announced on March 27 that they welcomed their first child together – Fox’s fourth child and MGK’s second.

MGK announced the news on Instagram, telling the world, “she’s finally here!! our little celestial seed,” along with their daughter’s birth date of “3/27/25.”

While the little one marks the former couple’s first child together, it is Fox’s fourth child and MGK’s second. The Transformers and Jennifer’s Body actress, 38, shares sons Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, while MGK, 34, is dad to daughter Casie, 15.

After sparking romance in 2020 after first meeting in the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass that March, and later announcing their engagement in January 2022, Fox and MGK announced in November 2024 that they were expecting their first baby together. Fox revealed the big news on Instagram, where she shared a photo of herself cradling her baby bump while kneeling in black liquid, which also covered her body. A second image in the gallery showed the star holding a positive pregnancy test. Fox tagged MGK in the post and captioned the post with lyrics from MGK’s song “last november,” which is about his and Fox’s past pregnancy loss, writing, “Nothing is ever really lost. welcome back.”

Later reacting to the pregnancy reveal, MGK wrote on X, “isolating myself in the desert next week to restart this album from scratch. when inspiration flows through me unblocked, we will reach the destination in no time. don’t worry. after all, im about to be a dad again!”

Just weeks after announcing the pregnancy, reports surfaced that Fox and MGK had split. The pair reportedly called it quits while they were in Vail, Colorado over the Thanksgiving holiday. TMZ reported that the pair broke up after Fox discovered something “upsetting” on MGK’s phone. A source later told Us Weekly that that Fox and MGK split at the end of November and had been “trying to make it work again after the pregnancy, but they are both too hot-headed and fell back into their constant fighting.”

Neither Fox nor MGK commented on the reports, but in the weeks following their split and as they prepared for the arrival of their baby, a source told Us Weekly in February that while the former couple “don’t talk at great lengths but have exchanged a few texts,” Fox still “wants him to be a part of their child’s life.”