Tori Spelling and Brian Austin Green Reflect on Not Talking to Each Other for 18 Years After 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Ended

Tori Spelling and Brian Austin Green are getting real about their relationship post-Beverly Hills, 90210. While the two played on-and-off couple Donna Martin and David Silver and always found their way back to each other, it took Spelling and Green a little longer to do that once the Fox drama ended in 2000. Via USA Today, Spelling was a guest on an episode of the Oldish podcast, which Green hosts with fiancé Sharna Burgess and Spelling's brother, Randy Spelling.

They talked about their time during and after 90210, and Spelling recalled how she was in tears while on set because she was afraid she and Green would lose touch. "We had grown up together, and we were such good friends," Spelling shared. "It was almost like going through a divorce or something. Like, 'Oh my gosh. Time to move on, but also, I'm losing that human that I'm with every day and have that connection with, and what's gonna happen now?'"

(Photo: Cast of Beverly Hills, 90210 (Photo by mikel roberts/Sygma via Getty Images) - mikel roberts/Sygma via Getty Images)

While Green had even assured her they would remain friends and "always be together" and "go on vacations together," Spelling admitted that was the "last time we spoke for 18 years." Green revealed that he tied to keep the friendship afloat, but "Spelling didn't seem interested." He even recalled a time she "never said hello to me once" while at a 90210 DVD release party.

"It was just this thing of like, 'Oh my god. She just does not want to be my friend anymore,'" Green admitted. "I genuinely felt that. Because I felt like I've lived up to my half of the bargain. I've really tried to visit her. I would call you. When that wasn't reciprocated, at some point, you just kind of give up, and you assume, 'Okay, well, maybe something's going on, and so she needs time.'"

For Tori Spelling, she avoided Brian Austin Green because he was "not a fan" of her relationship with boyfriend, 90210 co-star Vincent Young. At the same time, Spelling was upset by Green's relationship with then-girlfriend and 90210 co-star, Vanessa Marcil. Spelling said, "It was frustrating to see from a friend's perspective that loves someone so much ... and see what's going on and see how your friend is treated, and not feel OK with it, but knowing that you can't really say anything because the person has to go through their own experience."

Even though they aren't as close as they used to be, the actors are definitely a lot closer than they once were, especially after reuniting for the short-lived reboot BH90210 on Fox. "We text," Green said. "We're back to having that relationship that we had, so I love the fact that we can have this conversation now. We won. It's a victory lap that we get to take on this. We made it through, and here we are again."