Brad Pitt Spotted in France With Rumored Girlfriend Nicole Poturalski

Brad Pitt sparked romance rumors after new photos of him in the south of France with model Nicole Poturalski surfaced. Pitt and Poturalski, a German model who has graced the covers of Elle, Cosmopolitan, and Marie Clarie, were seen arriving at Le Castellet Airport together. They are reportedly stating at Chateau Miraval, the $67 million estate Pitt, 56, bought with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

On Thursday, the Daily Mail published photos of Pitt and Poturalski at the airport on Wednesday, both wearing face coverings during the coronavirus pandemic. They flew from LAX to Charles de Gaulle airport before heading to the small airport. A source told OK! Magazine the two behaved like "loved up teenagers" and "were kissing." Pitt was "being super attentive" to Poturalksi and he "didn't seem to mind people seeing him." Another insider told PEOPLE the two were "spending some time together on vacation and are enjoying each other's company while traveling."

Pitt and Poturalksi were first seen together at an event in November 2019, when they were seen laughing together during Kanye West's show at the Hollywood Bowl. One industry insider told PEOPLE she is a good match for Pitt, who recently won a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. "I like her a lot. She has spunk. She’s smart. If she's dating Brad, good for her. Good for him," the source said.

Poturalksi has appeared on the cover of several international magazines, most recently Elle Germany's 2020 September issue. She does have an Instagram account with over 134,000 followers. She does not post photos with her family, but she does appear to have a young son. In February, she shared a photo of herself walking around Los Angeles with him. "Angel Energy. Best Friend. Best Company. Gang!" she captioned the picture.

Pitt and Jolie married in 2014 after almost a decade together. Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016 and the divorce was finalized in 2019, but they are still in court to work out custody of their children. They share six children together, Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12. Pitt has been linked to several women, including Charlize Theron and Alia Shawkat, but sources told the Daily Mail earlier this year he hadn't dated anyone since breaking up with Jolie. There were also rumors he rekindled his romance with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston after their viral reunion at the Screen Actors Guild in January. Those rumors have also been shut down.