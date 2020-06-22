Angelina Jolie Reveals Why She Divorced Brad Pitt

Since Angelina Jolie's divorce from Brad Pitt, she's remained silent over the years on what exactly happened in their marriage. The two married in 2014 after almost a decade of being together, but only rumors swirled when trouble seemed to land in their paradise. Now, in an interview with Vogue, she detailed just a little bit on why she chose to step away.

"I separated for the wellbeing of my family," she explained. "It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing. Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds. In fact, they are six very brave, very strong young people."

Meanwhile, Pitt has been focused on repairing his relationship with son Maddox Jolie-Pitt. After years of rift between the two after a falling out in 2016 on a private jet with other family members on board, an insider told In Touch that "Maddox finally forgave his dad," this year. While that's being said, it will still take some time for them to fully heal their open wounds. They are said to be "slowly" repairing their relationship after the two "spent quality one-on-one time together." The actor was suppose to attend the BAFTAs in London on Feb. 2, but decided to stay back when he caught wind that his son would be back in Los Angeles, California. So he decided to stay back and help heal things between the two.

Back in 2016, the two had an alleged blowout fight while on board a private jet with their family, and ever since then, things have been rough between the father and son. It's been said that Jolie made great efforts to get the two back on the same page, but despite her help, they seemingly needed to just work it out on their own. While focusing on his family is at the top of Pitt's list these days, fans can't help but focus on he and ex-wife Jennifer Aniston's friendship. The two have been seen hanging out together and running into each other at award ceremonies — where they even shared a sweet hug — and fans want to know more.

The two were married from 2000 to 2005 and fans fell in love with the Hollywood superstars. However, things took a hearbreaking turn for the pair when Pitt started working with Jolie on set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith, as that was the beginning of the end for Aniston and Pitt. However, it appears that 15 years later, the two have put their past in the past and are now good friends. Only time will tell if their romance will spark back up or not.