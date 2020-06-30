Brad Pitt Spotted Visiting Angelina Jolie's Home

✖

Fans may be shocked to know that new photos reveal Brad Pitt made a pit stop at his ex, Angelina Jolie's house recently. The two, who have not been seen together since they were labeled legally single in April 2019, are seemingly getting along better these days after they worked a few things out, despite their on-going divorce battle. In the pictures obtained by the Daily Mail, Pitt can be seen leaving Jolie's $24 million mansion located in Los Feliz, in Los Angeles, California.

While the two have been at odds regarding their divorce, since agreeing on a new set-up for their kids, things have smoothed other for the former pair. Jolie and Pitt share Maddox, 18; Pax, 16; Zahara, 15; Shiloh, 14; and twins Vivienne and Knox, 11. Jolie revealed last year that she would love to live overseas, but can't until all of her children are at least 18 given the circumstances. "I would love to live abroad and will do so as soon as my children are 18. Right now, I'm having to base where their father chooses to live," she said.

They've also dished it out pretty hard in court regarding custody agreements and financial arrangements. While Jolie is demanding more on the financial side from her ex-husband — who's worth a $300 million fortune — Pitt pushed back arguing he's provided more than adequate funding. However, since, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor has been granted more visiting time with his children, seeing them every few days now. It also makes it easier that the two live just one mile apart, so when the kids are shuffled back and forth in blacked-out vans, they don't have to go far.

After years of silence on both of their ends regarding why they decided to go their separate ways, Jolie finally spoke a little about their divorce, giving fans more insight as to what happened. "I separated for the well-being of my family," she told Vogue. "It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing. Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds. In fact, they are six very happy, very strong young people."

Pitt and Jolie fell in love on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith while Pitt was still married to Jennifer Aniston. After years of dating the two finally married in 2014 but filed for divorce just two years later in 2016.