Bob Saget’s ‘Full House’ Co-Star Jodie Sweetin Mourns His ‘Kind Spirit’ in Heartbreaking Post

Jodie Sweetin is remembering her Full House father Bob Saget after the actor’s sudden death Sunday at age 65. The actress, who played Stephanie Tanner on the beloved sitcom, shared photos with Saget over the years to Instagram Monday, writing that there “aren’t enough words” to express her feelings or to “capture even a slice of who he was.”

“One thing I do know, is that we never missed a chance to tell each other, ‘I love you,’” she continued. “Every time we talked, there were at least 3 or 4 exchanged at the end of a conversation, whether it was text, phone call or in person. And he usually had to have the last word, ‘I love you more…’”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Looking back on Sweetin’s many special memories with Saget that “keep playing on the carousel of memories in [her] mind,” the actress praised her longtime co-star as a “wonderful human being” and a “genuinely kind spirit,” even if he sometimes admittedly drove her crazy at points. “He gave great hugs too,” Sweetin wrote. “I would always say ‘You’re the best TV dad ever.’ And he was,” she concluded. “I’ll miss you Bob. I’ll make sure and tell an inappropriate joke at your funeral. In your honor. I know you would’ve wanted that. But you were supposed to be here longer…How Rude.”

Saget died Sunday in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida after performing Saturday at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville, Florida while traveling on his I Don’t Do Negative tour. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the news of Saget’s death Sunday, confirming there were no signs of foul play or drug use in the case.

Saget’s other Full House stars also paid tribute to him on social media. “I am broken. I am gutted,” John Stamos tweeted Sunday. “I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.” Dave Coulier wrote in his own tweet, “My heart is broken. I love you, Bob. Your forever brother, Dave,” before adding on Instagram a photo holding hands with Saget. “I’ll never let go, brother,” he captioned the photo. “Love you.”

Candace Cameron Bure tweeted, “I have no words. Bob was one of the best [human] beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much,” while Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen said in a joint statement, “Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences.”