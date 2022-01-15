Bob Saget’s Daughter Reveals Text Message From Her Dad She Received Before His Death

In the wake of Bob Saget’s death, his eldest daughter, Aubrey Saget, posted the sweet text she received from the Full House star before his unexpected death Sunday at 65. The 34-year-old took to her Instagram Story after news of her father’s passing broke to show a message he sent her reading simply, “Thank u. Love u. Showtime!”

The America’s Funniest Home Videos alum shared just hours before his death an update on his I Don’t Do Negative tour after performing Jan. 8 at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville, Florida. “Loved tonight’s show [PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville,” the comedian wrote Sunday morning alongside an on-stage selfie. “Appreciative audience. Thanks again to [RealTimWilkins] for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this s-t. Check http://BobSaget.com for my dates in 2022.”

Sunday, authorities said deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. Police identified the man as Saget, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have said there were no signs of foul play or drug use. Saget is survived by Aubrey and his younger daughters, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29, whom he shared with ex-wife Sherri Kramer, as well as wife Kelly Rizzo.

“We are devastated that our beloved Bob passed away today,” the family said in a statement Sunday. “He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter. Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”

Saget’s death is being mourned by Full House co-stars John Stamos and Dave Coulier, among many. “I am broken. I am gutted,” Stamos tweeted after the news broke. “I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.” Coulier added in his own tweet, “My heart is broken. I love you, Bob. Your forever brother, Dave,” before adding on Instagram a photo holding hands with Saget. “I’ll never let go, brother,” he captioned the photo. “Love you.”