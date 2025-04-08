Blondie Drummer Clem Burke Dead at 70

Clem Burke, the influential drummer who served as the “heartbeat” for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Blondie, died Sunday after a battle with cancer. The musician was 70.

Blondie singer Debbie Harry and guitarist Chris Stein announced Burke’s passing on Instagram.



“It is with profound sadness that we relay news of the passing of our beloved friend and bandmate Clem Burke following a private battle with cancer,” they began. “Clem was not just a drummer, he was the heartbeat of Blondie. His talent, energy, and passion for music were unmatched, and his contributions to our sound and success are immeasurable.”

American punk rock band Blondie, 1979. Clockwise from top left, guitarist Chris Stein, singer Debbie Harry, bass player Nigel Harrison, drummer Clem Burke, guitarist Frank Infante and keyboard player Jimmy Destri. (Photo by Maureen Donaldson/Getty Images)

Beyond his work as an influential musician, Burke was “a source of inspiration both on and off the stage,” his bandmates continued. “His vibrant spirit, infectious enthusiasm and rock solid work ethic touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.”

Born Clement Anthony Bozewski on Nov. 24, 1954, in New Jersey, Burke joined Blondie in early 1975 after it had been founded the year before by Harry and Stein. In between his work with Blondie, Burke would play drums for a host of other musical icons including Eurythmics, Bob Dylan, Bob Geldof, Iggy Pop, Joan Jett, Chequered Past, The Fleshtones, The Romantics, Dramarama, The Adult Net, The Split Squad, The International Swingers, L.A.M.F., Empty Hearts, Slinky Vagabond, and the Go-Go’s and the Ramones (under the name Elvis Ramone).

Drummer Clem Burke of Blondie performs onstage at 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 21, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)

Blondie and Burke, whom his bandmates noted identified as a “Rock & Roll survivalist,” were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006. “His influence and contributions have spanned decades and genres, leaving an indelible mark on every project he was a part of,” they continued the tribute to Burke.



“We extend our deepest condolences to Clem’s family, friends, and fans around the world. His legacy will live on through the tremendous amount of music he created and the countless lives he touched,” Harry and Stein concluded. “As we navigate this profound loss, we ask for privacy during this difficult time. Godspeed, Dr. Burke.”