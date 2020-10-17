Bob Saget Says College Admissions Scandal Hasn't Changed Views on 'Full House' Co-Star Lori Loughlin

✖

Comedian Bob Saget is standing behind his former Full House co-star Lori Loughlin, even after her role in the college admissions scandal. Loughlin was sentenced to two months in prison, which she will spend at a medium-security federal correctional institution in Victorville, California. Saget said he is still in contact with Loughlin and called her a "sweetheart."

Saget told Page Six he texted with Loughlin "a couple of weeks ago" to tell her "I love you and thinking of you, that's all." The actor said the situation did not change how he feels about her. "And you know when it gets down to it, there’s so much going on and so many people have gone through so much and you know... if you love somebody then you have to make that, decision and [ask yourself] is this something that causes me not to love a person and I love her," Sagat said. "She’s a sweetheart."

Loughlin and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, were both charged in connection with the college admissions scandal for paying William "Rick" Singer $500,000 to get their daughters into the University of Southern California. Singer helped get their teen daughters admitted as crew recruits, even though they did not participate in the sport, prosecutors said. The couple first pleaded not guilty, but after more than a year in court, they finally took a plea deal in May. They agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy charges.

In August, Loughlin was sentenced to two months in prison, two years of supervised release, and 100 hours of community service. Giannulli was sentenced to five months in prison, two years of supervised release, and 250 hours of community service. Giannulli also faces a $250,000 fine and Loughlin faces a $150,000 fine. Last month, a judge signed off on Loughlin's request to spend her prison time in Victorville. She was ordered to surrender to prison no later than 2 p.m. on Nov. 19.

Loughlin, 56, is best known for playing Aunt Becky on Full House and the Netflix sequel series Fuller House. After Loughlin was charged, she was unable to appear in the fifth and final season of Fuller House, which finished earlier this year. Loughlin also starred on the Hallmark Channel's When Calls the Heart until the network ended their relationship with the actress in March 2019. Hallmark also stopped airing the Garage Sale Mysteries series, which also starred Loughlin.